LIVE: Irish Breakdown Mailbag - Notre Dame Friday Free-For-All
It is a very busy time for Notre Dame football, and Irish Breakdown is going live today at 1:00 PM eastern to talk about all of it. The Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game is Saturday, the Irish coaching staff is hitting the recruiting trail hard and we are in the middle of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Join the show today and ask whatever Notre Dame questions you'd like to hear us answer, or bring up whatever Notre Dame topics you want to discuss.
For information on how to watch Saturday's Blue-Gold game click HERE.
For the latest about Notre Dame players being picked tonight click HERE.
