Day Two Of The NFL Draft Could Be A Busy One For Notre Dame

Up to five former Notre Dame players could get picked tonight in rounds two and three of the NFL Draft

It was a quiet first night of the draft for Notre Dame, as neither Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah nor Liam Eichenberg heard their names called in the first round. Day two of the draft is tonight, and it should be a much busier few hours for former Notre Dame players.

By the time rounds two and three are completed tonight there could be a number of former Irish players that could know what professional team they will begin their careers with. There were a number of day two mock drafts released today, and I’ll include those below.

JEREMIAH OWUSU-KORAMOAH, LINEBACKER

Owusu-Koramoah not going in round one, despite three off-ball linebackers being picked, was one of the biggest surprises of the draft. I evaluated over 40 mock drafts prior to last night’s first round, and only two failed to put Owusu-Koramoah in round one.

There aren’t many teams in the top ten of round two that are in desperate need at linebacker, so one of two things will happen if Owusu-Koramoah is going to come off the board early in round two.

One, a team that doesn’t necessarily have a “need” at linebacker chooses to go best player available. Two, a team that is in need of a linebacker trades up to the early portion of round two and takes Owusu-Koramoah.

Luke Easterling of The Draft Wire, Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News and Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network have Owusu-Koramoah slated to be picked with the No. 33 selection this evening, which is the first pick of the second round.

Conor Orr and Gary Gramling of Sports Illustrated have Owusu-Koramoah going No. 36 overall to the Miami Dolphins, which is pick four of round two.

“A stunner slipping out of Round 1, Owusu-Koramoah’s ability to cover like a defensive back would give Brian Flores a lot of flexibility at the linebacker level.” - Orr, Gramling

ESPN’s Steve Muench has Owusu-Koramoah slated to go No. 37 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles, which is the fifth pick of round two.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports has Owusu-Koramoah going to the Denver Broncos with the No. 40 overall pick, and Alex Kay of Bleacher Report has him going No. 44 to the Dallas Cowboys.

LIAM EICHENBERG, OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Eichenberg wasn’t considered the lock for round one that Owusu-Koramoah was, but there was a lot of buzz leading up to the draft that he was rising up draft boards. We’ll find out tonight if that is true.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report has Eichenberg going No. 36 to the Miami Dolphins, which based on his mock draft would make the Irish blocker the top Irish player picked in this draft.

The Sports Illustrated crew and Muench have the Bengals taking Liam Eichenberg with the No. 38 pick, which is the sixth pick of the second round. That would be quite the early haul for the Bengals, who got a franchise wideout in round one and would draft arguably the most ready made tackle in the draft in round two in this scenario.

“He might be a guard, or he might challenge stopgap veteran Riley Reiff at tackle. But either way, Eichenberg’s big-school pedigree will appeal to the Bengals’ brass, and Notre Dame linemen have an excellent track record overall.” - Orr, Gramling

Cummings has Eichenberg going No. 52 overall to the Chicago Bears, Easterling has him going No. 54 to the Indianapolis Colts and Iyer has the Steelers taking Eichenberg with the No. 55 overall pick this evening.

Trapasso doesn’t have Eichenberg being selected in either the second or third round this evening, which would certainly be shocking.

TOMMY TREMBLE, TIGHT END

Tremble was considered a sure-fire third round pick in the mock drafts leading up to the draft, and he’s bumping up into round two in several day two mock drafts.

Orr and Gramling of Sports Illustrated and Easterling have the Buffalo Bills taking Tremble in the second round with the No. 61 overall pick.

Iyer and Cummings have the Tennessee Titans picking Tremble in the third round with the No. 85 overall pick.

Kay has the Titans taking Tremble as well, but not until pick No. 100, which is late in the third round.

AARON BANKS, GUARD

Banks had several analysts projecting him to go in the second or third round in mock drafts prior to last night, while others had him falling into round four.

Kay (Bleacher Report) has Banks being selected late in the third round, with the Detroit Lions taking him with pick No. 101.

ROBERT HAINSEY, GUARD/CENTER

Most mock drafts had Hainsey going in round four or five, but there was one mock draft that him going in round three, and a day two mock draft has him being picked tonight as well.

Trapasso has Hainsey being selected by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 105 overall pick, which is the last pick of the third round.

DAELIN HAYES/ADETOKUNBO OGUNDEJI, DEFENSIVE END

Both Hayes and Ogundeji could sneak into the late third round. In fact, Kay (Bleacher Report) has Hayes going to the Minnesota Vikings in round three with the No. 86 overall pick. Kay has five former Irish players being picked tonight.

Related Content

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Liam Eichenberg Are Top 50 Draft Prospects

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Wins The Butkus Award

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Named ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah A Top 10 NFL Draft Pick?

Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Is A Unanimous All-American

NFL Draft Preview: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Defenders

Liam Eichenberg Ranked As NFL Draft's Second Best Right Tackle

Is Liam Eichenberg A First Round Talent?

Liam Eichenberg Named ACC's Top Blocker

Pro Day Performance From Liam Eichenberg Should Answer Many Questions

Robert Hainsey Named A Senior Bowl Winner

Notre Dame Senior Bowl Breakdown: OL Robert Hainsey

One-On-One With Robert Hainsey

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter