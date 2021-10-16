Notre Dame Football Mailbag

Notre Dame doesn't play this weekend but that doesn't mean we don't have plenty of Fighting Irish topics to discuss. In our latest Irish Breakdown football mailbag we answered subscriber and listener questions about the Notre Dame football program.

It's a show that is directed by the fans, who choose the topics that we discuss.

Here are some of the topics from the show:

*** Expectations for Notre Dame in the second half of the 2021 season.

*** Changes the Notre Dame staff must do to get quarterback Jack Coan going, plus how to properly build Braden Lenzy into the offense.

*** Tyler Buchner's mechanics, accuracy and potential are discussed in several different segments.

*** We talked about what players we expect to return for 2022 and what players could leave early for the NFL Draft.

*** How the Notre Dame defensive line stacks up against the nation's best fronts.

*** Wide receiver recruiting was also a topic of conversation, and we discussed how the Irish staff will handle the HUGE recruiting weekend the team is supposed to have next weekend.

*** The Class of 2022 is loaded, and we discuss which freshmen will have the best chance at getting on the field as first year players.

*** We even discussed the dominance of the 1966 Notre Dame football team!

Those topics don't even cover half of what we discussed in this show, you won't want to miss it!

