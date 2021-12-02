Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    Sources: Marcus Freeman To Be The Next Head Coach At Notre Dame

    Marcus Freeman is expected to be named the next head coach at Notre Dame
    Author:

    According to several sources, Notre Dame is working on finalizing a contract to hire Marcus Freeman as its next head football coach.

    Freeman spent the 2021 season as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator, and he built the Irish into one of the nation's best defensive units. Despite giving up an average of 30 points in the first two games of the season, the Irish defense finished the year giving up just 17.2 points per game. 

    Freeman's defense allowed just 14.5 points per game in the final 10 games of the season and allowed just 22 points in four games in November. The Irish also finished in the Top 10 in defensive efficiency, touchdown passes allowed (4th), red zone touchdown rate (4th), interceptions (6th), sacks (7th) and ranked 17th in pass efficiency defense and 20th in third-down defense.

    When former coach Brian Kelly announced his plans to depart the current players and commits make a hard push for Freeman, which we are told is a major factor in this decision. Notre Dame spoke to multiple coaches about the opening but according to our sources, Athletics Director Jack Swarbrick kept coming back to Freeman as the right choice. 

    An announcement is expected no later than Friday.

    Irish Breakdown first reported this information this afternoon, which you can read on our premium forum HERE.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Read More

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Marcus Freeman
    Football

    Sources: Marcus Freeman To Be The Next Head Coach At Notre Dame

    just now
    Brian Kelly
    Football

    Closing The Book On The Brian Kelly Era At Notre Dame

    59 minutes ago
    Brian Kelly
    Football

    Did Notre Dame Hold Brian Kelly Back, Or Did He Hold ND Back?

    3 hours ago
    Brian Kelly
    Football

    Brian Kelly's Departure Didn't Impact Notre Dame's Playoff Ranking .... Yet

    4 hours ago
    Marcus Freeman
    Football

    What's Next For Notre Dame: Brian Kelly's Departure, Why Marcus Freeman Should Be Next

    13 hours ago
    Kevin Austin
    Football

    Breaking Down The College Football Playoff Rankings - Week 5

    15 hours ago
    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Notre Dame Ranked 6th In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

    Nov 30, 2021
    Jack Swarbrick
    Football

    Notre Dame Notebook: Jack Swarbrick Press Conference

    Nov 30, 2021