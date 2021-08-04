Notre Dame vs. Toledo to Air Exclusively on Peacock Premium

Notre Dame opens the 2021 home schedule against the Toledo Rockets, and the University and NBC just announced that game will be aired exclusively on Peacock.

The game is scheduled for 2:30 PM ET on September 11th and it is part of Notre Dame and NBC looking to build up the Peacock streaming service. Peacock will stream all of Notre Dame's 2021 home games, but the matchup against Toledo will be exclusive to that service.

Unlike the Blue-Gold Game, which Peacock aired for free, to watch the Notre Dame-Toledo matchup you must be a Peacock Premium subscriber. According to the release, that comes at no additional charge for Comcast's eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers. Others will have to pay $4.99 a month for the streaming service.

"Dating back to airing Sunday football replays with Lindsey Nelson, we have always strived for innovation in the media space - our partnership with NBC and Peacock only solidifies that mission," said Notre Dame Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick. "Bringing Notre Dame Football to Peacock is just the next step in the evolution of our relationship."

Beginning on August 11th and leading up to the game Peacock will offer a limited time deal to save money when signing up. You can find that at https://www.peacocktv.com/sports/notredame.

