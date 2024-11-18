Notre Dame Football: New Uniforms to Make Debut Against Unbeaten Army
While Notre Dame football has mostly held true to its original home/away uniform combo, it has expanded its boundaries in the last decade or so and that will show itself again Saturday evening.
As part of the Shamrock Series, Notre Dame has often donned a new, unique uniform for the occasion and this year's uniforms are very slick. The Fighting Irish are set to take on Army in a Top 25 matchup in Yankee Stadium for this year's rendition of the Shamrock Series.
They were revealed late this past summer but in case you've forgotten what they look like or just want to see them again, check out what the team will be wearing below.
The uniform's jersey and pants color take influence from the "Outlined against a blue-gray sky" part of the famous Four Horsemen article. The numbers are a funky, gothic font with an especially bright gold color that is sure to shine under the lights in Yankee Stadium.
My immediate thought upon seeing these back in February was that the numbers are going to be difficult for people to read, especially under the lights, so good luck to the broadcast teams and anyone keeping stats at home.
Kind of a nit-pick there, but what a nightmare for the statisticians and spotters.
Overall, these uniforms are sweet and likely fall into the top tier of Shamrock Series uniforms from years past. Mercifully, Notre Dame elected to not go back to the striped look it wore in the 2018 Shamrock Series game, which was also in Yankee Stadium.
The look was of course inspired by the Yankees famous pinstripe uniforms. While I love the creativity and idea of showing love to the Yankees by adding some of their uniform, it just didn't work out well.
Uniforms combinations are often remembered more fondly when the team performs well in them, so hopefully Notre Dame can come out strong and defeat a tough Army team in the Bronx.