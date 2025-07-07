Notre Dame Football Weekend Recap: Major Recruiting Wins and Injury Woes
Notre Dame football had a Fourth of July weekend to remember, both for some good and for some unfortunate. Three key wide receiver targets announced their commitments to Notre Dame this past weekend, but projected starting offensive guard Charles Jagusah was involved in an accident and broke his arm.
As we sit less than eight weeks until Notre Dame opens the season at Miami, here are all the things you need to know to get caught up following the holiday weekend.
5. Bill Belichick's North Carolina Claims Take a Hit from Notre Dame
It wasn't done intentionally by Marcus Freeman, at least I don't think so. Still, the Notre Dame head coach has put a massive dent in the claims of North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and Tar Heels football general manager Michael Lombardi this off-season. Notre Dame landing two more sons of NFL greats this weekend only spoke more to that.
4. Notre Dame Women's Basketball Stars Make Weekend Headlines
Hannah Hidalgo was outstanding for Team USA at the FIBA AmeriCup, helping the Americans win the gold medal on Sunday night over Brazil. Over the weekend, three former Notre Dame stars were named to WNBA All-Star rosters, including rookie Sonia Citron.
3. Notre Dame Picked to Miss College Football Playoff
I've been spending time going through college football preview posts and magazines and have found one that has Notre Dame falling short of its goal in 2025. Despite ranking the Fighting Irish sixth nationally in its top 25 poll, Lindy's Sports has the Fighting Irish missing the College Football Playoff. You can see what they say about Notre Dame and who they have making the dance here.
2. Notre Dame Adds Three Wide Receivers Over the Weekend
Notre Dame continued its recruiting tear over the weekend by landing three more commitments, all at the wide receiver position. Kaydon Finley of Texas, Devin Fitzgerald of Arizona, and Brayden Robinson of Texas all announced their decisions to attend Notre Dame this holiday weekend. The haul brings Notre Dame to five wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting cycle as the Fighting Irish remain in the top three of national team rankings.
1. Notre Dame Loses Starting Offensive Lineman to Injury
Notre Dame offensive lineman Charles Jagusah was injured over the weekend in a UTV accident in Wyoming. Jagusah broke his arm and will miss an undetermined amount of time and almost certainly won't be available for the first few games of 2025. As bad as the news is, it's important to remember how lucky Jagusah is, considering how serious accidents like that can be. Here's to a speedy recovery for the highly regarded offensive lineman.
More Notre Dame Season Preview for 2025:
Where Notre Dame Ranks in ESPN's Preseason FPI
Notre Dame a National Championship Contender According to Phil Steele
Where Notre Dame Ranks in EA Sports' College Football '26 Team Rankings