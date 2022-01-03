NFL Draft Evaluation For Notre Dame WR Kevin Austin

A once highly touted recruit out of Ft. Lauderdale (Florida) North Broward Prep, Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin entered South Bend with a ton of expectations. After a turbulent beginning to his career, Austin offered a snapshot into his upside during the 2021 season, enough that Austin considered it to be an appropriate opportunity to enter the 2022 NFL Draft despite eligibility remaining.

Following a breakout 2021 campaign, including 888 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on just 48 receptions, Austin will test the waters. His background is sure to make for an interesting draft process.

THE PROMISING

The NFL tends to bet on traits - something that Austin possesses in leaps and bounds. Blessed with a long and athletic frame at an estimated 6’2” and 215 pounds, Austin has the look of a traditional X receiver.

That long frame has moments of supreme physicality working at the catch point and through traffic. Austin has some highlight reel grabs this season elevating and winning at the highest point. He does a pretty nice job extending and catching with confidence, presenting a notable catch radius for his quarterbacks.

In terms of straight line speed, Austin has enough burst to stack effectively vertically, making plays on the back shoulder and catch point possible. Perhaps the most attractive thing for Austin is that he is nowhere close to a finished product. His best football, barring opportunity, is firmly in front of him.

THE TROUBLING

Obviously there is a late breakout question that evaluators are going to mull over. Why did it take Austin so long to assume a high volume role? What do the medicals look like after battling varying injuries during his career? What is the deal with missing the 2019 season?

These are all questions that will be posed - and need answers.

From an early impact perspective, it’s hard to trust any immediate return from Austin. The dreaded “developmental” moniker is going to be labeled firmly on Austin in permanent ink. What makes him rosterable early is a major question.

On the field, Austin is an odd projection despite obvious physical gifts. Perhaps the biggest question will be what is his best role and how does he fit?

Stylistically speaking, his profile would say that he is a traditional X receiver who needs to use his physicality to win both at the line of scrimmage and down the field. That physicality has been a mixed bag for him.

His work at the line of scrimmage navigating press leaves a lot to be desired. There are some false steps and lack of moves to defeat press effectively.

Although he does have moments of winning down the field with his size/frame, he gets bullied too often working off his stem, hurting timing of routes and putting him in troubling positions. Those issues will have to be mitigated on the next level.

Then there’s the drops. For a player who is never going to create much separation outside of his work in the air, his hands need to be a whole lot more consistent working through contact. It’s hard to have a high level of trust in him currently.

THE PROJECTION

With only one year of production and still a lot of improvements to be made, Austin is a developmental option who will offer little early on in his NFL career. A team is sure to “gamble” somewhere on day three (rounds 4-7). In fact, it’d be shocking if they didn’t.

After a nice showing in the team’s 37-35 defeat at the hands of Oklahoma State, it makes some sense why Austin wanted to test the waters. His biggest hurdle will be what he can offer immediately.

If not, a practice squad may be in his near future. The reality is, however, a team is going to take a shot. From there, it’s up to Austin to take advantage of coaching and opportunity.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter