Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    NFL Draft Evaluation For Notre Dame WR Kevin Austin

    Breaking down the game and draft projection of Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin
    Author:

    A once highly touted recruit out of Ft. Lauderdale (Florida) North Broward Prep, Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin entered South Bend with a ton of expectations. After a turbulent beginning to his career, Austin offered a snapshot into his upside during the 2021 season, enough that Austin considered it to be an appropriate opportunity to enter the 2022 NFL Draft despite eligibility remaining.

    Following a breakout 2021 campaign, including 888 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on just 48 receptions, Austin will test the waters. His background is sure to make for an interesting draft process.

    THE PROMISING

    The NFL tends to bet on traits - something that Austin possesses in leaps and bounds. Blessed with a long and athletic frame at an estimated 6’2” and 215 pounds, Austin has the look of a traditional X receiver.

    That long frame has moments of supreme physicality working at the catch point and through traffic. Austin has some highlight reel grabs this season elevating and winning at the highest point. He does a pretty nice job extending and catching with confidence, presenting a notable catch radius for his quarterbacks.

    In terms of straight line speed, Austin has enough burst to stack effectively vertically, making plays on the back shoulder and catch point possible. Perhaps the most attractive thing for Austin is that he is nowhere close to a finished product. His best football, barring opportunity, is firmly in front of him.

    THE TROUBLING

    Obviously there is a late breakout question that evaluators are going to mull over. Why did it take Austin so long to assume a high volume role? What do the medicals look like after battling varying injuries during his career? What is the deal with missing the 2019 season?

    These are all questions that will be posed - and need answers.

    From an early impact perspective, it’s hard to trust any immediate return from Austin. The dreaded “developmental” moniker is going to be labeled firmly on Austin in permanent ink. What makes him rosterable early is a major question.

    On the field, Austin is an odd projection despite obvious physical gifts. Perhaps the biggest question will be what is his best role and how does he fit?

    Stylistically speaking, his profile would say that he is a traditional X receiver who needs to use his physicality to win both at the line of scrimmage and down the field. That physicality has been a mixed bag for him.

    His work at the line of scrimmage navigating press leaves a lot to be desired. There are some false steps and lack of moves to defeat press effectively.

    Although he does have moments of winning down the field with his size/frame, he gets bullied too often working off his stem, hurting timing of routes and putting him in troubling positions. Those issues will have to be mitigated on the next level.

    Then there’s the drops. For a player who is never going to create much separation outside of his work in the air, his hands need to be a whole lot more consistent working through contact. It’s hard to have a high level of trust in him currently.

    THE PROJECTION

    With only one year of production and still a lot of improvements to be made, Austin is a developmental option who will offer little early on in his NFL career. A team is sure to “gamble” somewhere on day three (rounds 4-7). In fact, it’d be shocking if they didn’t.

    Read More

    After a nice showing in the team’s 37-35 defeat at the hands of Oklahoma State, it makes some sense why Austin wanted to test the waters. His biggest hurdle will be what he can offer immediately.

    If not, a practice squad may be in his near future. The reality is, however, a team is going to take a shot. From there, it’s up to Austin to take advantage of coaching and opportunity.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
    Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Kevin Austin
    Football

    NFL Draft Evaluation For Notre Dame WR Kevin Austin

    52 seconds ago
    Marcus Freeman 1
    Football

    Marcus Freeman Enters His Most Important Period

    22 minutes ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Jack Coan Gamble Ultimately Paid Off For Notre Dame

    6 hours ago
    Lorenzo Styles
    Football

    Notre Dame 2022 Receiver Depth Is High On Talent, Low On Numbers

    15 hours ago
    Kevin Austin
    Football

    Kevin Austin Declares For The NFL Draft

    18 hours ago
    Fiesta Bowl-Oklahoma State at Notre Dame-2
    Football

    Take Five: Tackling Issues, Quarterback Play, Oklahoma State Loss

    20 hours ago
    Lorenzo Styles
    Football

    Notre Dame Offense Showed Its Potential, And Flaws, In The Loss To Oklahoma State

    20 hours ago
    Peyton Bowen 1
    Recruiting

    Getting To Know Notre Dame Commit Peyton Bowen

    23 hours ago