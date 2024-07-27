Notre Dame Football's Emergence as Big-Time Safety Developer
When you think of positions Notre Dame football develops into NFL talent on an annual basis, undoubtedly offensive line and tight ends will come to mind.
Notre Dame certainly has a case to be known as "O-Line U" or "Tight End U" for the NFL talent it has produced at both positions for extended amounts of time.
"Safety U" might not be what Notre Dame is known for being but the players Notre Dame has put into the NFL at the position have turned into some of the best in the game.
The Forgotten One - Alohi Gilman, Los Angeles Chargers
Alohi Gilman played at Notre Dame for two seasons after transferring from Navy. The 2018 season that saw Notre Dame earn its first College Football Playoff bid was a huge one for Gilman, who seemed to make a play regularly when the defensive most needed it. His forced fumble against USC just before halftime in 2018 turned the tide of that game and saved Notre Dame's unbeaten season.
Since being drafted in the sixth-round by the Chargers in 2020, Gilman has flown past expectations.
Gilman has played in 57 games over four seasons, intercepting four passes, forcing four fumbles, and also recovering four fumbles. He has 180 tackles in that time, including 73 last season which was good for the fifth-most on the team.
How much do the Chargers like the former sixth-round draft pick? The Chargers signed Gilman to a two-year, $10.125 million dollar deal this off-season.
The Converted Cornerback - Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks
Julian Love was a playmaker from the day he stepped on the field at Notre Dame and was arguably the best defensive back in college football his final year in blue and gold (2018).
Love was drafted by the New York Giants in the fourth-round of the 2019 NFL draft, and played the first four years of his professional career there.
Love, a standout cornerback at Notre Dame, played a variety of defensive back spots with the Giants before switching full-time to safety.
It is there his game has thrived at the highest level as he signed with the Seattle Seahawks last off-season and recorded 123 tackles and four interceptions en-route to his first Pro Bowl appearance last season.
Love was recently voted the 95th best player in the NFL by his peers.
The Young Superstar - Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
Like Love, Kyle Hamilton wasted no time whatsoever showing off his playmaking skills at Notre Dame.
His first play ever at Notre Dame Stadium as a true freshman, Hamilton intercepted a pass against New Mexico and ran it back for a touchdown. It was a sign of things to come from the Atlanta product.
Hamilton was as valuable as any player on Notre Dame's 2020 defense that led the Irish to an ACC Championship game appearance and College Football Playoff appearance.
Hamilton was projected by some to be a top-five pick in the 2022 NFL draft but a disappointing 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine caused him to fall to No. 14 overall where the Ravens jumped in.
Hamilton earned first-team All-Pro honors last year as he intercepted four passes, including two against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas night. He recorded three sacks and 81 tackles while emerging as one of the best instinctual defensive players in the entire NFL.
The Grizzled, (should be) Future Hall of Famer, Veteran - Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
Harrison Smith played at Notre Dame so long ago that he was there for the coaching change.
No, not Brian Kelly leaving for LSU but when Charlie Weis got fired and replaced by Kelly.
Smith saw game action immediately as a freshman and despite having some growing pains that year, the athleticism was on full display.
His seven interceptions as a junior showed the growth most had expected and by the end of his senior year he had turned into a first-round NFL draft pick.
Since Minnesota drafted him in 2012, Smith has been a mainstay among the best safeties in the NFL, even if his lack of flash doesn't lend himself to any extra attention.
Just how good has Smith been? Check out the numbers below in comparison to Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu of the Pittsburgh Steelers:
Smith deserves to have a bust in Canton, Ohio one day.
The Future - Who's Next from Notre Dame?
Harrison Smith is getting close to the end of his career although still playing at a high level.
When he rides off into the sunset as a football player, which Notre Dame player will be next to step in as another talented NFL safety?
Xavier Watts has only been playing the position a couple of years but in that time turned himself into the Bronko Nagurski Award winner last year as the nation's top defensive player.
Watts might not have the same NFL draft stock as a Hamilton or Smith when his eligibility is up after this season, but we've already gone over how much that has seemed to matter for Gilman and Love earlier.
