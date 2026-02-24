Four A.J. Brown Landing Spots After Nick Sirianni 'Can’t Guarantee' His 2026 Return

Nick Sirianni said the quiet part out loud from the NFL combine on Tuesday morning.

Amid endless uncertainty regarding A.J. Brown’s future with the Eagles, Sirianni was asked directly if the wide receiver would be with the team in 2026.

“Will A.J. be here next season?“ he asked back before adding, “I think we're still in a spot, like I can't guarantee how anything is going to play out into next season. I'm thinking I'm going to be the coach next season, but you can't guarantee anything past tomorrow.”

Not a promising answer.

Brown is not only due $29 million in 2026, but if the Eagles trade him, they’ll carry $40 million in dead money. However, as Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has pointed out, that money doesn't just vanish if Philadelphia keeps him on the roster.

Long story short? It may be time for them to finally move on from the 28-year-old.

Here are four potential landing spots for Brown on the trade market.

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen needs a No. 1 wide receiver. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Allen and the Bills have been searching for a No. 1 target on offense since they traded Stefon Diggs to the Texans in 2024, and unfortunately, Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir haven't been able to cut it.

How does Brown fit with the Bills?

The promotion of Joe Brady from OC to head coach will likely put offensive improvement at the forefront of Buffalo's offseason. Alongside two high-end tight end targets in Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, Brown would help open up the field for Josh Allen & Co., while still allowing James Cook to run wild out of the backfield.

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes could miss the beginning of the season due to a torn ACL. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

With the potential retirement of Travis Kelce, the Chiefs need to do everything they can to maximize quarterback Patrick Mahomes's prime.

How does Brown fit with the Chiefs?

K.C.’s pass-catching group is thin heading into 2026, with Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquise Brown and Tyquan Thornton, among others, set to hit free agency. Brown would immediately become the Chiefs' No. 1 target on offense, and with Mahomes potentially missing the start of the season due to last year’s season-ending knee injury, would provide a reliable security blanket for whoever is under center to open the campaign.

Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza is slated to be the No. 1 pick of the Raiders this coming April. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders need all the help they can get this offseason after their 3–14 finish landed them the No. 1 pick in this April’s NFL draft. They'll likely be selecting quarterback Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana, and would be wise to surround him with a bona fide star to jumpstart his development.

How does Brown fit with the Raiders?

Las Vegas finished last season relying on rookie wide receivers Dont’e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech. While both showed flashes, the Raiders would benefit from adding a proven veteran who can command a defense's attention and ultimately help All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers get open.

New England Patriots

A.J. Brown and Mike Vrabel fostered a solid relationship during their time in Tennessee. | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com-Imagn Images

Isn’t it obvious?

The Patriots need to surround their budding superstar, Drake Maye, with better weapons. Sure, last offseason’s additions of Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins brought a veteran presence at wide receiver, but it was ultimately Maye—who finished second in NFL MVP voting—that elevated the offense in 2025.

Oh yeah, and let’s not forget Brown and coach Mike Vrabel’s previous relationship with the Titans.

How does Brown fit with the Patriots?

When the time came for New England's pass catchers to return the favor to their injured quarterback in Super Bowl LX, they failed to rise to the occasion. Brown, a former Super Bowl champion, would bring big-game experience to the Patriots. With Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins both potential cap casualties, Brown would instantly become Maye’s top target in an offense that needs one if they want to get back to the big game.

