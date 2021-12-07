It's Officially Official: Breaking Down Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame Press Conference

Notre Dame made the hiring of Marcus Freeman as his next head coach officially official yesterday. Freeman was introduced as the head coaching during an event that was more a celebration, or coronation, than it was a press conference.

Freeman entered the event with the band playing the Victory March as he he led his family, who was followed by Notre Dame's team captains. It was quite the event. In our latest show we break it all down.

During the podcast we give our overall thoughts on the event, including why the flashing beginning was a great sign of things to come at Notre Dame. We discussed comments made by Athletics Director Jack Swarbrick. Of course, the main event is our discussion of what Freeman said, and why we believe he truly gets Notre Dame, and why fans should be excited about his arrival.

