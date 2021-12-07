Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    It's Officially Official: Breaking Down Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame Press Conference

    Breaking down the introductory press conference for Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman
    Author:

    Notre Dame made the hiring of Marcus Freeman as his next head coach officially official yesterday. Freeman was introduced as the head coaching during an event that was more a celebration, or coronation, than it was a press conference.

    Freeman entered the event with the band playing the Victory March as he he led his family, who was followed by Notre Dame's team captains. It was quite the event. In our latest show we break it all down.

    During the podcast we give our overall thoughts on the event, including why the flashing beginning was a great sign of things to come at Notre Dame. We discussed comments made by Athletics Director Jack Swarbrick. Of course, the main event is our discussion of what Freeman said, and why we believe he truly gets Notre Dame, and why fans should be excited about his arrival.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Read More

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Marcus Freeman 1
    Football

    It's Officially Official: Breaking Down Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame Press Conference

    just now
    Marcus Freeman
    Football

    Marcus Freeman Lays Out Philosophy As He Takes The Reins At Notre Dame

    1 hour ago
    Marcus Freeman PC
    Football

    Notre Dame Notebook: Quotes From Marcus Freeman At His Introduction

    9 hours ago
    Marcus Freeman
    Football

    The Marcus Freeman Era Is Here, Now It's Time To Get To Work

    13 hours ago
    Tyler Buchner - Offense
    Football

    Oklahoma State Presents The Notre Dame Offense With A Tough Test

    18 hours ago
    Tommy Rees
    Football

    Tommy Rees Talks Fiesta Bowl, Oklahoma State, Continuity and Change

    20 hours ago
    Alabama - Georgia
    Football

    College Football Roundup: Championship Week Finalizes The Playoff

    22 hours ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Breaking Down What's At Stake For Notre Dame In The Fiesta Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

    Dec 6, 2021