Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Loss To Cincinnati

Notre Dame suffered its first loss of the 2021 season yesterday, losing to Cincinnati by a 24-13 score. Despite the loss there were players for the Irish that performed well, and they are the players of the game this week.

OFFENSE - MICHAEL MAYER, TIGHT END

Stats: 8 catches, 93 yards, 11.6 YPC, 0 TD

Mayer was one of the few strong performers from the offense in the loss to Cincinnati. He got off to a strong start, executing a perfect route to get free on an out cut for a 20-yard gain to convert a 4th-and-10. His 10-yard gain on the next play got the Irish into a 1st-and-Goal situation.

Mayer hauled in three catches on the opening drive and a fourth was negated when Notre Dame accepted an offsides penalty.

Mayer again executed a strong out cut in the fourth quarter to get free on a 3rd-and-5, once again picking up 20 yards. That reception set up Notre Dame's fourth quarter touchdown that cut into Cincinnati's lead.

DEFENSE - ISAIAH FOSKEY, DEFENSIVE END

Stats: 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

There were several individual players on defense that had strong performances, and I could have also gone with players like Drew White, Cam Hart or Justin Ademilola. In the end I went with Foskey.

When he was allowed to play along the line and do what he does best I felt Foskey was very disruptive against the Bearcats. He certainly had the biggest defensive play of the game. In the third quarter, with the Irish trailing 17-0 and with its own offense failing to get anything going, Foskey screamed off the edge and forced a Desmond Ridder fumble on a sack.

The ball was picked up by Drew White and returned into Notre Dame territory. That turnover resulted in Notre Dame's offense finally punching one into the end zone.

