Three Notre Dame Players Make ESPN Top 100 For 2021

Notre Dame had three players in the ESPN Top 100 for college football players in 2021

ESPN released its Top 100 players list for the 2021 college football season and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had three players on the list.

Notre Dame stars Kyle Hamilton, Kyren Williams and Michael Mayer ranked in the Top 100. In fact, all three were among the top 50 players on the list.

Safety Kyle Hamilton was Notre Dame's highest ranked player, checking in at No. 7.

"After earning several All-America honors in 2020, Hamilton enters his third (and likely final) season at Notre Dame as one of the nation's top defensive backs. Although his interceptions total dropped from four to one last year, he's always around the ball and nearly doubled his solo tackles total from 2019." - ESPN

Running back Kyren Williams ranked next at No. 46.

"Williams established himself as a reliable and productive ball carrier in 2020, finishing with 1,125 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns despite eclipsing 20 carries in only three games. A second-team All-ACC selection, Williams and fellow back Chris Tyree will have key roles in helping a new quarterback (likely Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan) this fall." - ESPN

Tight end Michael Mayer was right behind Williams, checking in at No. 47.

"Notre Dame has established itself as a national hub for elite tight ends, and Mayer certainly is next in line. The 6-4, 251-pound true sophomore tied for the team lead with 42 receptions last season, including 19 in the final three games. For a team lacking star pass-catchers, Mayer will have a featured role." - ESPN

Alabama led the way with 10 players on the list, including quarterback Bryce Young, who has 22 career pass attempts. Young ranked 21st on the list.

