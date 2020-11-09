SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Notre Dame Post-Game Wrap Up: Clemson Edition

Bryan Driskell

Irish Breakdown broke down the game and provided you with a great deal of news and analysis of the victory. Before we move onto Boston College, let’s wrap up all from the post-game victory over the Tigers.

Notre Dame Knocks Off Clemson In Overtime — Initial post-game recap of the victory.

Game Observations: Offense — This is my immediate post-game analysis of the Fighting Irish offense based on what I observed from the press box.

Game Observations: Defense — This is my immediate post-game analysis of the Fighting Irish defense based on what I observed from the press box.

Players of the Game — Primary standouts on offense, defense and special teams from the game.

Key Takeaways: Offense — After letting the game sink in, looking over the data and re-watching the game, here are the things that I most took away from the Irish offense.

Key Takeaways: Defense — After letting the game sink in, looking over the data and re-watching the game, here are the things that I most took away from the Irish defense.

Brian Kelly Talks About Notre Dame's Win Over Clemson

Ian Book Talks About Notre Dame's Victory Over Clemson

Irish Breakdown College Football Top 25: Week 10

Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 2 In Latest Rankings

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Game Day Chat: #4 Notre Dame vs. #1 Clemson

News, updates and analysis of the Notre Dame vs. Clemson game

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Game Prediction: #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. #1 Clemson Tigers

The Irish Breakdown staff makes their predictions for the Notre Dame vs. Clemson matchup

Bryan Driskell

by

Road

Notre Dame Knocks Off Clemson In Overtime

Notre Dame came from behind to beat the No. 1 Clemson Tigers

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Game Observations - Offense: Notre Dame Beats Clemson

Instant analysis of the Notre Dame offense from its win over Clemson

Bryan Driskell

by

KevinPS

Game Observations - Defense: Notre Dame Beats Clemson

Analysis of the Notre Dame defense from its win over Clemson

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 2 In The Polls

Notre Dame moved up to No. 2 in the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Notre Dame Defense Has A Plan For Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah talked about their plan for Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei

Bryan Driskell

Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Victory Over Clemson

Top standouts from the Notre Dame victory over Clemson

Bryan Driskell

by

KevinPS

Key Takeaways From The Win Over Clemson: Offense

Key takeaways from the play of the Notre Dame offense from its win over Clemson

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Key Takeaways From The Win Over Clemson: Defense

Key takeaways from the play of the Notre Dame defense from its win over Clemson

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell