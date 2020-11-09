Notre Dame Post-Game Wrap Up: Clemson Edition

Irish Breakdown broke down the game and provided you with a great deal of news and analysis of the victory. Before we move onto Boston College, let’s wrap up all from the post-game victory over the Tigers.

Notre Dame Knocks Off Clemson In Overtime — Initial post-game recap of the victory.

Game Observations: Offense — This is my immediate post-game analysis of the Fighting Irish offense based on what I observed from the press box.

Game Observations: Defense — This is my immediate post-game analysis of the Fighting Irish defense based on what I observed from the press box.

Players of the Game — Primary standouts on offense, defense and special teams from the game.

Key Takeaways: Offense — After letting the game sink in, looking over the data and re-watching the game, here are the things that I most took away from the Irish offense.

Key Takeaways: Defense — After letting the game sink in, looking over the data and re-watching the game, here are the things that I most took away from the Irish defense.

Brian Kelly Talks About Notre Dame's Win Over Clemson

Ian Book Talks About Notre Dame's Victory Over Clemson

Irish Breakdown College Football Top 25: Week 10

Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 2 In Latest Rankings

