Notre Dame Post-Game Wrap Up: Duke Edition

Notre Dame kicked the 2020 season off with a two touchdown victory, earning its first-ever ACC win. The 27-13 win by the Irish over Duke wasn't always pretty, but it got the job done.

Irish Breakdown had plenty of content breaking down the game, and you can find it all in one place. All that is left is the individual grades, which will come out on Monday. Until then, make sure you check out all the post-game analysis that we've already produced.

Game Observations: Offense - This is my immediate post-game analysis of the offense based on what I observed from the press box.

Game Observations: Defense - This is the defensive version of the post-game analysis.

Players of the Game

Key Takeaways: Offense - After letting the game sink in, looking over the data and re-watching the game, here are the things that I most took away from the Irish offense.

Key Takeaways: Defense - This is the defensive version of the key takeaways.

Notre Dame Players Talk Duke Victory - Video of the Notre Dame players discussing the win over Duke following the game.

Notre Dame Sophomores Shine In New Roles - Analysis of the performance of sophomores Kyren Williams and Isaiah Foskey, including comments from head coach Brian Kelly.

Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 7 In Latest Polls - Following the win, the Fighting Irish moved up to No. 7 in both the Associated Press and USA TODAY Coaches polls.

