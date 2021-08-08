Notre Dame Football Practice No. 1: Highlights

Highlights of the first Notre Dame football practice of the 2021 season

Notre Dame held its first practice of the 2021 season, which gave us our first chance to see the full team together. The media got to view the first 30 minutes of the practice session and we got some highlights!

Here is what you are seeing in each clip:

Clip 1 - QB Jack Coan (#17) hits wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. (#5) on a quick option route during a team take off period.

Clip 2 - QB Jack Coan (#17) hits wide receiver Braden Lenzy (#0) on a hitch route during a team take off period.

Clip 3 - RB Kyren Williams (#23) executes an outside zone call during a team take off period.

Clip 4 - QB Jack Coan (#17) hits wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. (#5) on a backside seam route during a team take off period.

Clip 5 - QB Jack Coan (#17) hits tight end George Takacs (#85) on a crossing route during a team take off period.

Clip 6 - RB Chris Tyree (#25) executes an outside zone call during a team take off period.

Clip 7 - QB Drew Pyne (#10) hits wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (#4) on a comeback route during a team take off period.

Clip 8 - RB C'Bo Flemister (#20) executes an outside zone call during a team take off period.

Clip 9 - QB Drew Pyne (#10) hits wide receiver Lorenzo Style Jr. (#21) on a fade route in the end zone during a team take off period.

Clip 10 - QB Tyler Buchner (#12) hits wide receiver Jayden Thomas (#83) on a hitch route during a team take off period.

Clip 11 - QB Tyler Buchner (#12) hits wide receiver Xavier Watts (#2) on a comeback route during a team take off period.

Clip 12 - QB Tyler Buchner (#12) hits wide receiver Xavier Watts (#2) on a quick fade route during a team take off period.

Clip 13 - Cornerbacks Clarence Lewis (#6) and Cam Hart (#5) work on transition and catching drills during practice.

Clip 14 - Cornerbacks Ramon Henderson (#11) and Caleb Offord (#21) work on transition and catching drills during practice.

Clip 15 - Cornerbacks TaRiq Bracy (#28) and Philip Riley (#25) work on transition and catching drills during practice.

Clip 16 - Cornerbacks Chance Tucker (#18) and JoJo Johnson (#20) work on transition and catching drills during practice.

Clip 17 - Cornerbacks Ryan Barnes (#15) and Marcus Thorne (#43) work on transition and catching drills during practice.

Clip 18 - Safeties DJ Brown (#2), Houston Griffith (#3), Chris Velotta (#30), KJ Wallace (#16), Kyle Hamilton (#14), Litchfield Ajavon (#4), Justin Walters (#22) and Khari Gee (#29) work through back pedal and transition drills during practice.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter