Notre Dame Football Practice Highlights - August 17

Notre Dame held its tenth practice of the 2021 season on Tuesday and the media was allowed to view the first 30 minutes of practice. The vast majority of what we were able to view was stretching and special teams. Below are a few highlights from the media session.

Clip 1 - Freshman kicker Joshua Bryan (#91) knocks through a field goal

Clip 2 - Veteran kicker Jonathan Doerer (#39) knocks through a field goal

Clip 3 - Veteran kicker Jonathan Doerer (#39) knocks through a field goal

Clip 4 - QB Jack Coan (#17) hits wideout Kevin Austin (#4) on a hitch route

Clip 5 - QB Jack Coan (#17) hits tight end Michael Mayer (#87) on an option route

Clip 6 - QB Jack Coan (#17) hits running back Chris Tyree (#25) on an angle route

Clip 7 - QB Jack Coan (#17) hits wideout Avery Davis (#3) on a quick out cut

Clip 8 - QB Drew Pyne (#10) hits tight end Mitchell Evans (#88) on a quick option route

Clip 9 - QB Drew Pyne (#10) again hits Mitchell Evans (#88), this time on a deep out cut

Clip 10 - QB Drew Pyne (#10) hits wideout Deion Colzie (#16) on a stop route

Clip 11 - QB Tyler Buchner (#12) hits running back Audric Estime (#24) on an angle route

Clip 12 - QB Tyler Buchner (#12) hits wideout Henry Cook (#37) on a hitch route

