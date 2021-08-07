Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomSubscribeSI.com
Search

Breaking Down Notre Dame Practice No. 1, Brian Kelly's Press Conference, Jordan Botelho

Irish Breakdown dives into Notre Dame's first fall practice, the latest on DE Jordan Botelho and Brian Kelly's post-practice comments
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame kicked off the 2021 season today with its first practice of fall camp. Following practice Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed the media.

Irish Breakdown addressed what it saw from practice and also commented on some of Kelly's statements during the press conference, including the latest on defensive end Jordan Botelho and the status of the quarterback battle.

Here is the Irish Breakdown practice report from Vince DeDario: https://www.si.com/college/notredame/football/notre-dame-football-practice-report-1-fall-camp

Here is the latest height/weights/jersey changes for Notre Dame: https://www.si.com/college/notredame/football/notre-dame-football-updated-roster-number-height-weight-changes

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back
2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Kyren Williams
Football

Breaking Down Notre Dame Practice No. 1, Brian Kelly's Press Conference, Jordan Botelho

Jack Coan
Football

Notre Dame Practice Notes: Practice No. 1

Chris Tyree
Football

Notre Dame Updated Roster - Numbers Changes, Height/Weight Changes

Notre Dame
Football

Notre Dame 2021 Season Kicks Off With The Start Of Fall Camp

Kyle Hamilton
Football

Talking Kyle Hamilton and the Notre Dame Secondary

Shayne Simon - Drew White - Jack Kiser
Football

Countdown To Kickoff: Notre Dame Linebacker Preview

David Bell
Football

Notre Dame Draft Evaluation: Opponent Overview - Purdue Boilermakers

Offensive Line
Football

Five Biggest Questions For Notre Dame Heading Into The 2021 Season

Tobias Merriweather 2
Recruiting

Breaking Down The Commitment of Tobias Merriweather To Notre Dame