Breaking Down Notre Dame Practice No. 1, Brian Kelly's Press Conference, Jordan Botelho
Notre Dame kicked off the 2021 season today with its first practice of fall camp. Following practice Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed the media.
Irish Breakdown addressed what it saw from practice and also commented on some of Kelly's statements during the press conference, including the latest on defensive end Jordan Botelho and the status of the quarterback battle.
Here is the Irish Breakdown practice report from Vince DeDario: https://www.si.com/college/notredame/football/notre-dame-football-practice-report-1-fall-camp
Here is the latest height/weights/jersey changes for Notre Dame: https://www.si.com/college/notredame/football/notre-dame-football-updated-roster-number-height-weight-changes
