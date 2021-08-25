Notre Dame Football Practice Notes, Observations

Notre Dame had another practice today, and IB was on hand for the 30 minutes of open viewing

Notre Dame held another practice this afternoon as the team gets closer and closer to its Sept. 5 season-opening kickoff against Florida State. Here are news, notes and observations from the practice.

After the stretch period the offense did its normal team take-off period. Here is how they lined up.

First Team

QB #17 Jack Coan

RB #23 Kyren Williams / #25 Chris Tyree (they rotated)

WR #5 Joe Wilkins Jr.

WR #4 Kevin Austin

WR #3 Avery Davis

TE #87 Michael Mayer / #85 George Takacs (they rotated)

LT #54 Blake Fisher

LG #52 Zeke Correll

C #55 Jarrett Patterson

RG #62 Cain Madden

RT #75 Joshua Lugg

#0 Braden Lenzy did not actually run any plays with the first team but was walking behind them the whole time and engaged. He did go through all indy drills that we were able to see.

Second Team

QB #10 Drew Pyne

RB #20 C'Bo Flemister / #22 Logan Diggs (they rotated)

WR #16 Deion Colzie

WR #13 Lawrence Keys III

WR #2 Xavier Watts

TE #84 Kevin Bauman / #88 Mitchell Evans (they rotated)

LT #79 Tosh Baker

LG #50 Rocco Spindler

C #73 Andrew Kristofic

RG #56 John Dirksen

RT #68 Michael Carmody

Third Team

QB #12 Tyler Buchner

RB #24 Audric Estime

WR #21 Lorenzo Styles

WR #83 Jayden Thomas

WR #29 Matt Salerno

TE #89 Charlie Selna / #88 Cane Berrong (they rotated)

LT #72 Caleb Johnson

LG #53 Quinn Murphy

C #78 Pat Coogan

RG #77 Quinn Carroll

RT #76 Joe Alt

Both Braden Lenzy and Drew White were dressed and participating in practice today for at least the first thirty minutes. We were able to see team takeoff for offense along with some individual drills for the defense. During team takeoff we were able to see two tight ends for the first time and what that may look like come Sept. 5.

On the first team Michael Mayer and George Takacs were the two tight ends while Kevin Austin and Joe Wilkins Jr. were the two receivers. On the second team the tight ends were Kevin Bauman and Mitchell Evans while the receivers were Xavier Watts and Deion Colzie.

I personally thought this was an interesting development because it appears as though the wide receiver rotation is becoming more defined with less rotation. It is clear that Mayer and Takacs are one-two respectively and I think Bauman has taken hold of the three spot. Evans made his case for the four spot today. It was also good to see Xavier Watts working with the twos as a starter.

