Notre Dame Football Practice Notes, Observations
Notre Dame held another practice this afternoon as the team gets closer and closer to its Sept. 5 season-opening kickoff against Florida State. Here are news, notes and observations from the practice.
After the stretch period the offense did its normal team take-off period. Here is how they lined up.
First Team
QB #17 Jack Coan
RB #23 Kyren Williams / #25 Chris Tyree (they rotated)
WR #5 Joe Wilkins Jr.
WR #4 Kevin Austin
WR #3 Avery Davis
TE #87 Michael Mayer / #85 George Takacs (they rotated)
LT #54 Blake Fisher
LG #52 Zeke Correll
C #55 Jarrett Patterson
RG #62 Cain Madden
RT #75 Joshua Lugg
#0 Braden Lenzy did not actually run any plays with the first team but was walking behind them the whole time and engaged. He did go through all indy drills that we were able to see.
Second Team
QB #10 Drew Pyne
RB #20 C'Bo Flemister / #22 Logan Diggs (they rotated)
WR #16 Deion Colzie
WR #13 Lawrence Keys III
WR #2 Xavier Watts
TE #84 Kevin Bauman / #88 Mitchell Evans (they rotated)
LT #79 Tosh Baker
LG #50 Rocco Spindler
C #73 Andrew Kristofic
RG #56 John Dirksen
RT #68 Michael Carmody
Third Team
QB #12 Tyler Buchner
RB #24 Audric Estime
WR #21 Lorenzo Styles
WR #83 Jayden Thomas
WR #29 Matt Salerno
TE #89 Charlie Selna / #88 Cane Berrong (they rotated)
LT #72 Caleb Johnson
LG #53 Quinn Murphy
C #78 Pat Coogan
RG #77 Quinn Carroll
RT #76 Joe Alt
Both Braden Lenzy and Drew White were dressed and participating in practice today for at least the first thirty minutes. We were able to see team takeoff for offense along with some individual drills for the defense. During team takeoff we were able to see two tight ends for the first time and what that may look like come Sept. 5.
On the first team Michael Mayer and George Takacs were the two tight ends while Kevin Austin and Joe Wilkins Jr. were the two receivers. On the second team the tight ends were Kevin Bauman and Mitchell Evans while the receivers were Xavier Watts and Deion Colzie.
I personally thought this was an interesting development because it appears as though the wide receiver rotation is becoming more defined with less rotation. It is clear that Mayer and Takacs are one-two respectively and I think Bauman has taken hold of the three spot. Evans made his case for the four spot today. It was also good to see Xavier Watts working with the twos as a starter.
