Notre Dame Football Continues Wide Receiver Recruiting Blitz Friday Morning
Notre Dame currently has a class of 22 hard commitments for 2025 but it remains to be seen how many of those stick around.
Marcus Freeman and wide receivers coach Mike Brown know that work remains at wide receiver and the Fighting Irish coaching staff has been busy evaluating talent and addressing the problem.
As a result we've now seen three wide receivers for the 2025 recruiting class get scholarship offers in the last 12 hours.
Friday morning, Antavious Richardson announced he received a scholarship offer from Notre Dame.
This comes the morning after Notre Dame offered a pair of already committed wide receivers, Jace Brown (UCLA), and Jalen Cooper (SMU).
Richardson is a dual-threat quarterback at Greenville (Ga.) High School and is currently committed to USF.
Richardson checks in at 6-2, 170-pounds and rushed for over 800 yards as a quarterback last season.
Notre Dame is recruiting Richardson to help fill the wide receiver void that currently sits over the 2025 recruiting class.
Richardson has elite speed as he broke 11 seconds in the 100 meter dash and ran a 21.43 in the 200 meter dash as a high school junior. That speed helps Richardson on the football field where he has also starred as a return man.
Richardson is a USF commitment but is also a young man who has already flipped his commitment once when something bigger came. He was originally a Georgia State commitment before flipping to USF. Since then, Duke, Mississippi State, North Carolina, and Vanderbilt have all offered a scholarship from major conferences.
It remains to be seen what Richardson ultimately does but Notre Dame has made it crystal clear that it has identified targets to help the 2025 recruiting class where it is currently its weakest.
Notre Dame Extends Scholarship Offer to SMU Commitment
Notre Dame Extends Scholarship Offer to UCLA Commitment
2024 Notre Dame the Most Talented Fighting Irish Squad in Years
Former Notre Dame Assistant Coach Calls out Alabama for Cheating