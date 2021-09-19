Notre Dame Remains No. 10 In Latest Coaches Poll
Notre Dame remained unbeaten on Saturday when it beat Purdue by a 27-13 score, giving the Irish its largest margin of victory of the season. The win helped the Irish stay in the No. 10 spot of the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
Notre Dame began the season ranked 7th but fell after two unimpressive victories over Florida State and Toledo, two programs that are a combined 1-5 through three weeks of the season.
Purdue came in with a 2-0 record and the Irish had their most convincing win of the 2021 season.
Notre Dame heads to Chicago this weekend to take on the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1), who rose up two spots to No. 15 in the rankings despite not playing this weekend.
A week later the Irish host Cincinnati, who fell to No. 9 in the rankings despite a 38-24 victory at Indiana.
Notre Dame takes on North Carolina (2-1) in October. The Tar Heels fell to No. 20 despite an impressive 59-39 victory over Virginia.
