Notre Dame And Arkansas Reschedule Football Series

Notre Dame and Arkansas have re-worked the football series that was supposed to start in 2021

Notre Dame and Arkansas were scheduled to face each other on the football field for the first time ever on Sept. 12, 2020, but Covid-19 had other plans. The conference only shifts in college football during the 2020 season forced that game to be canceled, but the two programs have worked out an adjusted schedule.

The first meeting is now scheduled for Sept. 27, 2025 at Arkansas. The original deal had Notre Dame set to travel to Arkansas that same season, but on October 4. Notre Dame will then host the Razorbacks on Sept. 16, 2028.

Arkansas is entering its second season of the Sam Pittman era. The former Georgia offensive line coach didn't have much success from a win-loss standpoint, but the Razorbacks were clearly improved in many ways. In fact, three of their losses were by three points or less, including a two-point loss at Auburn and a three-point loss to LSU.

Notre Dame has upped its presence against the SEC in recent seasons. The Irish recently played a home-and-home against Georgia, hosted Vanderbilt and have upcoming series against the Florida Gators and Texas A&M Aggies.

Auburn, Kentucky and Mississippi State are the other SEC programs that Notre Dame has never faced in football.

