Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockeySI.com
Search

Notre Dame And Arkansas Reschedule Football Series

Notre Dame and Arkansas have re-worked the football series that was supposed to start in 2021
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame and Arkansas were scheduled to face each other on the football field for the first time ever on Sept. 12, 2020, but Covid-19 had other plans. The conference only shifts in college football during the 2020 season forced that game to be canceled, but the two programs have worked out an adjusted schedule.

The first meeting is now scheduled for Sept. 27, 2025 at Arkansas. The original deal had Notre Dame set to travel to Arkansas that same season, but on October 4. Notre Dame will then host the Razorbacks on Sept. 16, 2028.

Arkansas is entering its second season of the Sam Pittman era. The former Georgia offensive line coach didn't have much success from a win-loss standpoint, but the Razorbacks were clearly improved in many ways. In fact, three of their losses were by three points or less, including a two-point loss at Auburn and a three-point loss to LSU.

Notre Dame has upped its presence against the SEC in recent seasons. The Irish recently played a home-and-home against Georgia, hosted Vanderbilt and have upcoming series against the Florida Gators and Texas A&M Aggies.

Auburn, Kentucky and Mississippi State are the other SEC programs that Notre Dame has never faced in football.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Spring Football Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back
2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Notre Dame
Football

Notre Dame And Arkansas Reschedule Football Series

Tyler Buchner
Recruiting

Talking Notre Dame Wide Receiver Recruiting, Tyler Buchner, The Transfer Portal, June Visits

Recruiting Hot Board - Defense
Recruiting

Notre Dame Recruiting Hot Board: Defense

Devin Moore 2
Recruiting

Notre Dame Recruiting: Breaking Down The 2022 Cornerback Board

Aiden Gobaira
Recruiting

Notre Dame Commit Aiden Gobaira Dominates On And Off The Field

Cole Kmet
Football

Former Notre Dame Star Cole Kmet Is Poised For A Breakout Season With The Chicago Bears

Chris Tyree
Football

Notre Dame 2021 Running Back Group Could Be The Best Of The Brian Kelly Tenure

Del Alexander
Recruiting

Notre Dame Offers A Pair Of 2022 Wide Receivers

Lawrence Keys
Football

Midweek Musings: Focusing On The Wide Receivers