Notre Dame Football: Watch Mike Goolsby & Jared Clark Analyze Irish Offensive Film
Former Notre Dame Players Mike Goolsby & Jared Clark Breakdown The Tape
Mike Goolsby and Jared Clark both played at Notre Dame in the early 2000's and have kept football close to their lives. Goolsby lives in Nebraska where he spends time training athletes today while Clark is a star head coach in the Florida high school football ranks.
The two took a deep dive into the Notre Dame vs. Miami University film to get a better handle on exactly what level the Irish offense is on. While the offensive output was frustratingly sparse early on in the game, things did improve as the game moved along, which is encouraging with a massive matchup with Louisville next on the docket.
After taking a very close look at Riley Leonard in this ballgame, the passing game is progressing, albeit at a pace that isn't as rapid as Irish fans would like it to be. This is something Notre Dame will hope to build upon in this week's battle with the Cardinals to remain in College Football Playoff contention.
A frank discussion about leadership at Notre Dame
After taking a look at a few key plays and sequences Mike and Jared took a few minutes to speak about leadership. They discuss what kind of leadership Notre Dame needs. What kind of motivation works on Irish players? How coaches must try to navigate between being a "player's coach" or more of a vintage hardliner.
Another topic of discussion centered around Marcus Freeman specifically. Has he settled into a comfort zone when it comes to his own leadership style and messaging to his Irish team? Or is this still a work in progress as Freeman continues to process the lessons he's learned in his 3rd year at the helm in South Bend.
