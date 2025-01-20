Notre Dame Football Interested in Adding New Annual Rival?
For years, Notre Dame's mantra in scheduling has been based around the three-a's:
Anybody.
Anywhere.
Anytime.
And if Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua has his choice, a semi-regular on Notre Dame's schedule the last decade would become an annual rival.
Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua at Media Day for National Championship
Bevacqua was participating in Saturday's Media Day ahead of the National Championship game and was asked about Notre Dame's scheduling with the ACC. Notre Dame plays five ACC teams annually as part of a scheduling deal, but this year saw just two winning teams from the conference - Louisville and Georgia Tech.
Those two finished above .500 but still combined to lose 10 games.
Could Clemson Fix Notre Dame's Scheduling Issue?
“When we play a team like Clemson, I think that has become such a great rivalry in such a short amount of time,” Bevacqua said, per Baker. “I would tell you that’s the type of game I’d love to play every year.”
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
Very few programs have been anywhere near as consistent as Clemson the last decade-plus. Since 2010, Clemson has failed to reach the 10-win mark just once and won a pair of national championships in that time, and making the College Football Playoff five times.
If possible, absolutely sign me up for an annual game with Clemson for a few years (more than a home-and-home, not for a decade-straight).
That's a marquee name on a schedule that has finished with a losing record just once since 1995. Chances are extremely strong that it wouldn't only add to Notre Dame's potential playoff resume on a regular basis, but would give Notre Dame a big-time game in the southeast region of the country on a semi-annual basis.
Now would Clemson want it annually with in-state rival South Carolina already being on their schedule? I'm sure the answer would be sometimes, but I have trouble thinking Clemson would want to see the Irish every single year.