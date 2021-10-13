Notre Dame Second Half Schedule Is Quite Manageable

Can Notre Dame finish the season 11-1? Yep, it’s definitely possible with the remaining schedule.

I have to admit, though, this doesn’t feel like a 5-1 team, and yet it could easily be 6-0 if it weren’t for three turnovers against Cincinnati.

And if the Irish coaching staff had a better handle on its topsy-turvy quarterback situation.

This is a team that could easily lose two or three in the second half as well. Their last three games could be losses.

To further muddle my opinion of how good this team really is, teamrankings.com tells me that the Irish schedule is currently ranked as the 11th toughest in the country. To get an idea of the volatility of how it stacks up, Notre Dame’s schedule has been as low as 38th this season. That was after the Wisconsin game and as high as eighth. That came after the Bearcats beat them. This changes from week-to-week. I don't feel like Notre Dame's schedule has been exceedingly tough. If Cincinnati turns out to be a College Football Playoff team, I think it means that the elite teams aren't as strong this year.

Here is a look at the remaining games and the winnability factor for the Irish.

USC at Notre Dame on Oct. 23

The Trojans (3-3) have more NFL players on their roster than any team the Irish play. Quarterback Kedon Slovis is completing 64% of his passes. He’s thrown nine touchdown passes but five interceptions. It hasn’t been a great year for him but that’s the story of the season for USC, which was top 25 at the beginning of the year. They’re trying to find something to play for without a permanent coach. Donte Williams was named the interim coach after Clay Helton was fired. Both teams are coming off byes. It’s a game the Irish should win at home.

North Carolina at Notre Dame on Oct. 30

The Tar Heels have a top notch quarterback in Sam Howell. Howell has run for 396-yards and passed for 1,697 yards. He’s thrown 17 touchdown passes with five interceptions. North Carolina hasn’t been efficient. It has 10 turnovers this season. The Tar Heels had three fumbles in a 45-22 loss to Georgia Tech. They have a bye week before playing the Irish. Still, this is a game ND should be favored to win.

Navy at Notre Dame on Nov. 6

The Midshipmen (1-4) have played better lately but if Notre Dame can’t win this game at home, it’ll be a travesty. I just can’t see this Marcus Freeman led defense allowing Navy’s offense to dominate this game. Navy’s only shot is to shorten the game and eat up time of possession.

Notre Dame at Virginia on Nov. 13

Depending on how the first few games turn out after the break, the Irish could be the underdogs in this game. The Cavaliers (4-2) have a dynamic offense. They rank sixth in the country in total yards per game and second in passing yards per game with 413. This could definitely be their second loss.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame Nov. 20

The Yellow Jackets (3-3) will have played Clemson, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and Miami before they get to Notre Dame. It’s definitely a team that will have been tested. It beat North Carolina and lost to Pittsburgh, which is 5-1, by a point. Anything is possible, though, the Irish should win this one.

Notre Dame at Stanford on Nov. 27

The Cardinal (3-3) are capable of beating anyone at home. They have a big win over Oregon already and a victory over USC cost Clay Helton his job. Also, it’s tough to go on the road after Thanksgiving and play this game. This is another game where the Irish could be underdogs.

