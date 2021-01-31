Notre Dame Senior Bowl Breakdown: OL Aaron Banks
Former Notre Dame left guard Aaron Banks chose to enter the NFL Draft instead of returning for a final season. This past week Banks got his first chance to impress NFL scouts during the draft lead up as he participated in the Reese's Senior Bowl.
Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down Banks from the week of practice and the game.
The discussion begins with a look at how Banks performed in practice, then how he played in the game and they wrap things up by discussing whether or not he helped improve his 2021 NFL Draft stock.
Banks was a consensus All-American this past season, earning first-team honors from the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association and ESPN.
