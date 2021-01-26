Notre Dame Players Fill Up NFL Draft Bible Mock Draft

Notre Dame football standouts Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Liam Eichenberg and Aaron Banks were all high picks on the NFL Draft Bible Mock Draft

Notre Dame had one unanimous and three consensus All-Americans during the 2020 season, and according to the NFL Draft Bible, all three (Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Liam Eichenberg, Aaron Banks) will be taken in the first two rounds of the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft Bible creator Ric Serritella put together the most recent mock draft from the site, and he is quite high on the former Irish players.

Serritella has Owusu-Koramoah going 17th overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, which has been a trend in several recent mock drafts.

"Rebuilding the linebacker unit has been a continuous work in progress with minimal results. The selection of ‘JOK,’ offers a multi-faceted overall game, which enables him to stay on the field for all four downs." - Serritella

Banks and Eichenberg are both slated to go in the second round. Serritella has Banks going 47th overall to the Los Angeles Chargers and Eichenberg is slated to go 57th to the Los Angeles Rams.

Eichenberg is projected to go anywhere from the late first round to the bottom of the second round. If he falls out of round one he'd be the first Notre Dame left tackle under Brian Kelly to not go in the first round. There's still plenty of time left, and Eichenberg's film screams first-round pick in my view.

