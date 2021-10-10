    • October 10, 2021
    Notre Dame Stays At No. 14 In The Latest AP Poll

    Notre Dame stayed at No. 14 in the latest Associated Press Poll
    Notre Dame is ranked No. 14 in the latest Associated Press College Football Poll that was released Sunday afternoon. They were also ranked 14th last week.

    The Irish had to scramble in the closing minutes to beat Virginia Tech 32-29 on Saturday.

    Notre Dame trailed 29-21 with 3:55 left. Quarterback Jack Coan came off the bench for an injured Tyler Buchner and engineered a touchdown scoring drive and a drive for the game-winning field goal.

    Notre Dame dropped from No. 9 to No. 14 last week after a loss at home to Cincinnati. The Bearcats ended their 26 game winning streak at home.

    Two teams - Ole Miss (4-1) and Kentucky (6-0) moved ahead of the Irish. Ole Miss was ranked 17th last week but jumped up after beating then 13th-ranked Arkansas 52-51 on Saturday and Kentucky jumped up from No. 16 to No. 11 after dominating LSU by a 42-21 score.

    Georgia moved up to No. 1 in the poll after Alabama lost to Texas A&M. Iowa is ranked No. 2 and Cincinnati, which was ranked No. 6, moved up to No. 3. Oklahoma is ranked No. 4. None of Notre Dame’s upcoming opponents are ranked in the poll.

