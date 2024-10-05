Notre Dame Football's Victory Over Texas A&M Already Getting 2018 Michigan Treatment
Notre Dame's victory over Texas A&M to open the 2024 college football season was massive for the Fighting Irish.
At the time it seemed like it set the Irish up for anything and everything in the 2024 season as it was seen as Notre Dame's biggest road win in a dozen years.
A week later Notre Dame stubbed its toe in a big way, losing at home to Northern Illinois. The Fighting Irish have won three-straight since then though, but because of what Texas A&M did to Missouri on Saturday, some college football fans seem to already want to forget what Notre Dame did to the Aggies in Week 1.
Reaction to Texas A&M's Win Over Missouri
As Texas A&M was dominating Missouri on Saturday, Ari Wasserman of On3 Sports made a quick reference to Scarface as to how Notre Dame fans should be viewing the Aggies victory.
Love-Fest Headed Towards Texas A&M Will Remind Notre Dame Fans of 2018
It wasn't all that long ago that Notre Dame started a memorable season with a big win over a huge name opponent.
2018 specifically saw Notre Dame beat Michigan on opening night and despite the result, Michigan was the one receiving national love as the season went on despite Notre Dame remaining unbeaten the entire regular season. It took a loss to Ohio State on Thanksgiving weekend for some (Desmond Howard and much of the College GameDay crew) to stop claiming Michigan was better than a Notre Dame team that beat it in Week 1 (with a since-benched quarterback).
Texas A&M improved to 5-1 with its win over No. Missouri on Saturday, disposing of the Tigers 41-10. I'm not saying Texas A&M is going to run the table but the road to a 10-win regular season is certainly visible.
Texas A&M has the six following opponents this regular season:
Oct. 19: at Mississppi State
Oct. 26: vs. No. 13 LSU
Nov. 2: at South Carolina
Nov. 16: vs. New Mexico State
Nov. 23: at Auburn
Nov. 30: vs. No. 2 Texas
That's about as favorable of schedule as you can have by SEC standards. If Texas A&M can manage to get through it with one loss get ready to hear how it is more deserving of a College Football Playoff appearance than Notre Dame, who beat it.
Or if Notre Dame is also in, how Texas A&M deserves a higher seed, despite losing at home to Notre Dame.
Obviously Notre Dame has a lot of its own work to take care of in its final seven games, but if that happens you know darn well the arguments that plenty will want to try and have.
"A 10-2 Texas A&M team deserves a higher ranking than an 11-1 Notre Dame team that beat it because..."
The way SEC backing media types carry water for the SEC is just like how Desmond Howard and the like carry it for Michigan and the Big Ten.
I can already see the video rant from a certain SEC based commentator claiming Notre Dame's win over Texas A&M on August 31 was too long ago to matter today.