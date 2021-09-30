Time To Shine: Notre Dame Players That Must Thrive On Offense vs Cincinnati

Breaking down the players who must be at their best for the Notre Dame offense when they take on Cincinnati

Knocking off top ten teams requires everyone to play well on both sides of the ball, but winning those types of games also requires some players to be at their very best. When breaking down the Cincinnati matchup there are several players on offense whose performance could be even more crucial to success for the Irish offense.

Of course it's easy to throw the quarterback in there, and whoever plays quarterback this weekend must play well, but the supporting cast will be the key.

BRADEN LENZY, WIDE RECEIVER

Lenzy has yet to have a breakout this season, for a number of reasons. At times it has been on the quarterbacks, at times I don't feel he has been used properly and at times it's been on Lenzy, who has dropped a couple of big play opportunities.

Lenzy is going to have a breakout game at some point this season, and the Irish offense needs that to happen against the Bearcats. Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner is likely going to be matched up against Kevin Austin for much of the game, so Notre Dame will need the wideouts not matched up on Gardner to shine, and that needs to be Lenzy.

It's up to Tommy Rees to design and call plays to get Lenzy involved on a wider variety of plays that get him touches. It's then up to Lenzy to be at his best when the ball comes his way. If he can do that he'll have the kind of big game that Notre Dame needs to take advantage of Cincinnati's aggressive defense.

MICHAEL MAYER, TIGHT END

Cincinnati's pass defense is quite good, but its strength is primarily at cornerback. The Bearcats are far, far more vulnerable inside, and that puts Mayer in some intriguing matchups against the Cincinnati safeties and linebackers.

That gives Mayer a tremendous opportunity to have a major impact on the game. If Mayer can come out and make plays early in the pass game it opens up a lot of other opportunities for his teammates.

It's not just the pass game where Mayer must thrive. He'll need to be on top of his game when the Irish run the ball. Mayer has regressed as a blocker this season, and with Cincinnati's 3-3-5 look he'll get plenty of matchups on the edge against the ends and on the second level against linebackers. A strong blocking game from Mayer could help spring the Irish backs free for big gains.

JOSH LUGG - TOSH BAKER, OFFENSIVE TACKLE

It would be easy to just say "offensive line," and I'd be right. Everyone up front must play well, but I look at the most important players for this contest, and that would be the tackles.

Pass protection is the most obvious area where Lugg and Baker must shine (and you could add Michael Carmody and Joe Alt if they get snaps at left tackle). Opponents cannot be given the free rush lanes that we've seen through the first four games, and Lugg cannot allow himself to be driven into the quarterback like we've seen at times this season.

If the tackles can give the Irish quarterbacks time to throw they can do damage against Cincinnati. The tackles also need to get a good push and be assignment correct on the edge in the run game.

KYREN WILLIAMS, RUNNING BACK

Williams has had to rely on big plays this season as the offensive line has struggled to give him any kind of room to work. Against Cincinnati the coaches will need to find more ways to get Williams and Chris Tyree the football, and in those limited opportunities that Williams gets to make a play he needs to take advantage.

If he can't make plays in the run game, or at least is limited in his ability to make plays in the run game, he can still step up and make big plays in the pass game. Williams will need to make plays in space against the Cincinnati linebackers.

Notre Dame will need to continue making chunk plays to win this game, and Williams will get opportunities to make those types of plays in this matchup.

