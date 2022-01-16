Skip to main content

Al Washington To Be Notre Dame's Next Defensive Line Coach

Notre Dame is poised to hire Ohio State's Al Washington as its next defensive line coach

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman moved very quickly to fill the opening he had at defensive line, and he made a big splash, hiring former Ohio State assistant Al Washington to fill the role. Washington will also be the run game coordinator on defense, which is the role former DL coach Mike Elston also held.

Washington spent the last three seasons coaching linebackers at Ohio State after one season coaching that position for Michigan. Prior to that he coached the Cincinnati defensive line under then defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. Clearly Freeman saw first hand what kind of defensive line coach Washington is, and it's also the position he coached at Boston College.

Washington graduated from Boston College and was a defensive lineman for the Eagles. He coached defensive line, special teams and running backs during his tenure. 

In just two drafts with the Buckeyes, Washington had three of his linebackers get drafted in the second or third round. He also coached defensive ends Harold Landry and Zach Allen while at Boston College, and that duo was also selected in the top three rounds, with Landry going in the second and Allen going in round three.

Washington inherits a very talented group of defensive linemen, and he'll be tasked with also keeping 2023 standouts Keon Keeley and Brenan Vernon in the class, as well as getting the 2022 Irish defensive line to play at an elite level. According to my coaching sources, Washington is also a strong recruiter with deep ties in the Midwest.

Ohio State went 31-4 in Washington's three seasons in Columbus, and Michigan went 10-3 in his lone season in Ann Arbor.

