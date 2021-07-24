Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees Breaks Down Xavier Watts and the Freshman Receivers

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees talks with Irish Breakdown about sophomore Xavier Watts and his three talented freshman wideouts

Notre Dame must replace its top two pass catchers from last season, but the good news is there is plenty of talent returning. Some of those returners we are well aware of, but there are younger players making a push as well.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees spoke with Irish Breakdown about his sophomore and freshman wide receivers and what they bring to the table.

Much of the conversation revolved around sophomore Xavier Watts. Rees talks about Watts' skillset, the work he put in this offseason and what he brings to the offense. Next we talk about early enrollee pass catcher Lorenzo Styles Jr. and what he brings to the Notre Dame offense.

We wrap things up by discussing two more freshmen, Deion Colzie and Jayden Thomas. Listening to Rees you can tell he has a great deal of excitement about the potential of his young pass catchers.

