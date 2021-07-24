Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees Breaks Down Xavier Watts and the Freshman Receivers
Notre Dame must replace its top two pass catchers from last season, but the good news is there is plenty of talent returning. Some of those returners we are well aware of, but there are younger players making a push as well.
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees spoke with Irish Breakdown about his sophomore and freshman wide receivers and what they bring to the table.
Much of the conversation revolved around sophomore Xavier Watts. Rees talks about Watts' skillset, the work he put in this offseason and what he brings to the offense. Next we talk about early enrollee pass catcher Lorenzo Styles Jr. and what he brings to the Notre Dame offense.
We wrap things up by discussing two more freshmen, Deion Colzie and Jayden Thomas. Listening to Rees you can tell he has a great deal of excitement about the potential of his young pass catchers.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense
2022 Big Board: Running Back
2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers
Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook