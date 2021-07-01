Notre Dame 2022 NFL Draft Class Could Be Epic

Notre Dame has seen a significant uptick in top-level NFL Draft picks up Brian Kelly, with the Irish putting nine players in the draft this past April-May. It was the most Notre Dame players in one draft since 1994.

Notre Dame's 2022 NFL Draft class has a chance to something that hasn't happened since the year prior in 1993. That would be putting more than two players in the first round of the NFL Draft. In that year the Irish put Rick Mirer, Jerome Bettis, Tom Carter and Irv Smith into the first round.

Ryan Roberts of Coast to Coast Scouting joined the Irish Breakdown podcast to talk about the top 2022 NFL Draft picks for Notre Dame.

Roberts already has two players projected to go in the first round of the draft. He has safety Kyle Hamilton going No. 3 overall and center Jarrett Patterson going No. 16. In this episode he breaks down why he's so high on both Irish standouts. Roberts is extremely high on Hamilton and had some very interesting things to say.

Next we talk about Kyren Williams, and Roberts explains why he thinks the Notre Dame star could be the first running back off the board in 2022. We follow that up with a discussion about defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola, who is a player Roberts believes could shoot up draft boards with a strong 2021 season.

That is followed by analysis of defensive end Isaiah Foskey, who could end up being a first round pick with a breakout junior campaign. Roberts talks about Foskey's first round potential but also the areas where his game must continue to improve.

We also talked about Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Kurt Hinish, Joshua Lugg, Avery Davis and Drew White.

