Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022

    Transfers Out And Eventually Transfers In Will Shake Up The 2022 Notre Dame Roster

    Transfers will shape up the Notre Dame roster in 2022, and the story is still being written on what it will look like

    Notre Dame's roster has already been impacted by transfers, as the Irish have suffered through seven departures already this offseason. There will be more, and Notre Dame is also looking to bring in some transfers this offseason. Notre Dame is also making decisions about 5th and 6th-year seniors to bring back, or not.

    Notre Dame has seen Quinn Carroll (offensive line), Shayne Simon (linebacker), Paul Moala (rover), Khari Gee (safety), Litchfield Ajavon (safety), Caleb Offord (cornerback) and Jay Bramblett (punter).

    We've also seen it announced that Josh Lugg (offensive line) and Houston Griffith (safety) plan to return for a 6th and 5th-season respectively, and Irish Breakdown has learned that Avery Davis (wide receiver) also plans to return.

    We discuss all of these topics in our latest podcast. We discuss the reasons why bringing back Lugg make sense, but also why it could be concerning or problematic to bring him back. We discuss why bringing back Griffith was a must and what other possible 5th year players on defense should or shouldn't come back.

    During the show we also discussed former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph and the latest we are hearing about the possible interest between him and Notre Dame. There are other positions where transfers should be pursued. One transfer we would not want Notre Dame to consider is Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, and we explain why. 

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Read More

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
    Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Josh Lugg
    Football

    Transfers Out And Eventually Transfers In Will Shake Up The 2022 Notre Dame Roster

    45 seconds ago
    Jaden Mickey
    Recruiting

    Notre Dame Signee Jaden Mickey Named A MaxPreps All-American

    12 hours ago
    Caleb Williams 1
    Football

    Notre Dame Should Not Pursue QB Caleb Williams

    15 hours ago
    Brandon Joseph
    Football

    Portal Thoughts: Northwestern Safety Brandon Joseph Is A Player Notre Dame Should Push For

    Jan 4, 2022
    Quinn Carroll
    Football

    Quinn Carroll Enters The Transfer Portal

    Jan 3, 2022
    Kevin Austin
    Football

    NFL Draft Evaluation For Notre Dame WR Kevin Austin

    Jan 3, 2022
    Marcus Freeman 1
    Football

    Marcus Freeman Enters His Most Important Period

    Jan 3, 2022
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Jack Coan Gamble Ultimately Paid Off For Notre Dame

    Jan 3, 2022