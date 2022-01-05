Transfers Out And Eventually Transfers In Will Shake Up The 2022 Notre Dame Roster

Transfers will shape up the Notre Dame roster in 2022, and the story is still being written on what it will look like

Notre Dame's roster has already been impacted by transfers, as the Irish have suffered through seven departures already this offseason. There will be more, and Notre Dame is also looking to bring in some transfers this offseason. Notre Dame is also making decisions about 5th and 6th-year seniors to bring back, or not.

Notre Dame has seen Quinn Carroll (offensive line), Shayne Simon (linebacker), Paul Moala (rover), Khari Gee (safety), Litchfield Ajavon (safety), Caleb Offord (cornerback) and Jay Bramblett (punter).

We've also seen it announced that Josh Lugg (offensive line) and Houston Griffith (safety) plan to return for a 6th and 5th-season respectively, and Irish Breakdown has learned that Avery Davis (wide receiver) also plans to return.

We discuss all of these topics in our latest podcast. We discuss the reasons why bringing back Lugg make sense, but also why it could be concerning or problematic to bring him back. We discuss why bringing back Griffith was a must and what other possible 5th year players on defense should or shouldn't come back.

During the show we also discussed former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph and the latest we are hearing about the possible interest between him and Notre Dame. There are other positions where transfers should be pursued. One transfer we would not want Notre Dame to consider is Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, and we explain why.

