Tyler Buchner Is Ready To Show Off His Complete Game At Quarterback

Tyler Buchner is working hard this offseason to show off his complete game, which is much more than just being a runner

It’s funny how perception can change reality, or at least warp it in the minds of sports fans. Sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner is hoping to improve his game and show that what fans saw in 2021 was not who he is as a player, but just a taste of what is to come.

Coming into the 2021 season then freshman Buchner was viewed as the next great signal caller for the Irish. All summer in our live shows we answered question after question from fans about whether or not Buchner was going to start as a true freshman. Despite trying to pump the brakes on those lofty first-year expectations, Buchner still went into the season as the perceived “next big thing.”

Expectations aside, Buchner was quite good as a true freshman for Notre Dame, passing for 298 yards while completing a higher percentage of his freshman throws than Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (2021 Heisman Trophy winner) completed during his freshman season in 2020. Buchner also added 336 rushing yards and accounted for six touchdowns.

Buchner was given a very specific role as a rookie, and that was as a change of pace athlete that was more of a runner than a passer. After missing his senior season Buchner needed that experience, and now that he has it he’s looking to put his full arsenal on display in 2022.

“I think what you saw this fall from me isn’t completely who I am as a player,” Buchner said during today’s post-practice press conference. “I definitely think there’s more to that and I’m excited to work on that this spring, and hopefully show it in the future.”

Getting more comfortable with his coaches, teammates, the system and the academic rigors at Notre Dame has been a crucial aspect to Buchner’s growth as he looks to show off more of the throwing skills that led to him passing for 4,744 yards and 58 touchdowns as a junior in high school.

You read that right, those were Buchner’s junior season numbers, not his career statistics.

“There’s certainly an elected level of comfort, and I think that just comes with time,” Buchner explained. “This is my third semester here at Notre Dame, which is coming into my second spring. It’s certainly a lot higher level of comfort.

“I’m friends with all the guys on the team, coaching staff's been great, all the support staff I’ve gotten to know well, strength staff, the coaching, the rest of my players,” continued the talented sophomore quarterback. “I’m definitely more comfortable than I was as a true freshman.”

Buchner has spent the offseason developing his overall game, but it’s as a passer that he has the most to prove after being used mainly as a runner as a freshman.

“Throwing wise, it’s my front shoulder,” Buchner explained. “Keep my front shoulder tight and keeping a good base and really using the ground to get as much power as I can into the throw.”

It’s not just his overall technique and feel for the game that must improve. Buchner is also making a concerted effort to exert more leadership this spring.

“I think being a quarterback it always starts with leadership,” Buchner noted. “I think that’s the most important thing, as a quarterback, you’re sort of placed into this role as a leader and that’s just kind of how the sport works and its about taking that role and accepting that role and doing the best I can and be the best leader I can possibly be.”

While that comes naturally for junior Drew Pyne, Buchner has had to grow into that role. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is pleased so far with what he’s seen in that department.

“Tyler has it in him,” Rees said. “He’s ultra-competitive, but the big thing for Tyler is let’s get that out of you this offseason, and we’ve put him in position to do that.”

Buchner has certainly learned plenty from Rees, but he also took away some very important lessons from former Irish quarterback Jack Coan, who is currently preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Probably the biggest thing I learned from Jack and the coaches and just being around this program is that you can’t just do what’s required,” Buchner stated. “Doing what is required is great, but that’s not the standard. That’s doing the very minimum, but if you want to be great are and you want to play and you want to start and you want to be really, really good, you have to do the extra things.

“I think that’s something that I’ve learned the most.”

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter