Where Notre Dame Is, Where Notre Dame Needs To Be On Defense

Breaking down where Notre Dame stacks up on defense compared to the championship contenders in college football

Notre Dame has played outstanding defensive football in recent seasons, including several seasons in which the Irish played defense at a championship level. Moving forward, however, there are some question marks that must be answered and addressed if the dominant defense is going to continue.

That was our topic of conversation in our most recent show. We look at where Notre Dame is on defense and where it needs to get to in order to not only continue its level of defensive play, but to get even better.

With no defensive coordinator yet to be hired we don't talk much about coaching during this show. That will come later when we finally know what the make up of the staff will be, so this show focused on the roster.

We kick things off talking about the defensive line, which has been the backbone of the defense the last five seasons. During this portion of the show we talk about what has made the defensive line so good, but we also discuss some of the areas where it must be getter. The focus is on getting better against the run and adding a bit more size up the middle.

Linebacker play is next. No program has produced more Butkus Award winners than Notre Dame, but the side kicks weren't often as good, and we discuss that. We also talked about the issues that plagued the linebacker unit in 2021 and what changes must happen in 2022 and beyond.

We wrap things up talking about the secondary. This is the area where Notre Dame has the biggest question marks when talking about having a championship roster. We discuss what must go right from a roster building standpoint and with the current roster for this to change at both cornerback and safety.

Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

