Game Day Thread: Notre Dame vs. Duke
Bryan Driskell
Notre Dame and Duke are set to kick off at 2:30 PM. It will be the first game of the season for both teams, and it's Notre Dame's first ever game as a full-time member in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
So yes, Irish fans, that means today Notre Dame begins a question for a conference championship.
This is where you will get all the latest updates and analysis of the game. Throughout the game I will update this article to include any notes, injury updates and analysis of the game as it happens.
At the bottom in the comments section is where you can interact and engage with me and other Notre Dame fans that are watching the game.
Before the game starts, here are the top analysis articles and info articles we put out at Irish Breakdown.
