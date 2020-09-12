SI.com
IrishBreakdown
Game Day Thread: Notre Dame vs. Duke

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame and Duke are set to kick off at 2:30 PM. It will be the first game of the season for both teams, and it's Notre Dame's first ever game as a full-time member in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

So yes, Irish fans, that means today Notre Dame begins a question for a conference championship.

This is where you will get all the latest updates and analysis of the game. Throughout the game I will update this article to include any notes, injury updates and analysis of the game as it happens. 

At the bottom in the comments section is where you can interact and engage with me and other Notre Dame fans that are watching the game.

Before the game starts, here are the top analysis articles and info articles we put out at Irish Breakdown.

Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Duke

Keys To Victory

Beuerlein Breaks Down Duke

PODCAST: Notre Dame vs. Duke Preview

Five Key Questions - Offense
Five Key Questions - Defense

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Duke
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Duke

Must-Win Matchups: Notre Dame Offense
Must-Win Matchups: Noter Dame Defense

WSBT Interview: Duke, Shaun Crawford, Buck LB, Receivers

Opponent Insider: Talking Duke vs. ND with Shawn Krest

Notre Dame Players Discuss Duke, Improvement, Preparation

Duke At First Glance

Notre Dame Depth Chart
Duke Depth Chart

Irish Breakdown Insider - All the camp nuggets I was able to find out from sources as the Irish prepare for the 2020 season.

———————

chamgel
chamgel

Offenses are looking sloppy in every game so far. To be expected, but I’m hoping NDs veteran group is the exception to that today..

