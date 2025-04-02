Notre Dame Loses Wide Receiver for Spring Football
Notre Dame's spring football season has just a week and a half left before it wraps for summer, but this we learned of an injury that was sustained on the first day of spring practice.
Rising sophomore Micah Gilbert, who entered Notre Dame as a four-star recruit out from Charlotte last year, broke his hand on the first day of practice. The news was announced on Wednesday morning.
Gilbert saw action in three games for Notre Dame last season but did not catch any passes. He was looking to be one of the underclassmen who would gain valuable reps and experience this spring as veterans Jaden Greathouse, Jordan Faison, and Malachi Fields all have limited or no availability this spring.
The good news is that Gilbert's fall won't be in question with that timetable but obviously any reps an up-and-coming player like he is are valuable. Wide receiver will certainly remain a significant question mark for Notre Dame as the 2025 regular season approaches.
Micah Gilbert - Notre Dame Football
Gilbert checks in at 6-2, 200-pounds and was a consensus four star recruit by major recruiting publications last season. A high school teammate of Notre Dame defensive lineman Bryce Young, Gilbert was the nation's 35th-ranked wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting cycle by ESPN.