How Notre Dame Clinched a Spot in the National Championship Game
After an off-season of injury drama that included starting quarterback Riley Leonard missing almost all of spring camp and starting left tackle Charles Jagusah going down early in fall camp.
Here we are, 15 games later, waiting for the 16th and final of the year to start.
At the start of the year expectations were high for Notre Dame but even me, the most optimistic Notre Dame follower you'll find, didn't have this in the cards. Back in August when I predicted the season, I had Notre Dame going 11-1 in the regular season and playing Ohio State in the postseason, but not in the National Championship.
You can't tell Notre Dame's story without quickly getting to those injuries that have only piled up as the year has gone on. Before kickoff against the Buckeyes, one final quick look back at how Notre Dame made it to the National Championship Game.
Week 1: Notre Dame 23, Texas A&M 13
Notre Dame held Texas A&M to just 246 yards on the night as Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love both broke long second half touchdown runs to start the Irish 1-0.
Week 2: Northern Illinois 16, Notre Dame 14
A week after a massive Week 1 win, everything had to be reexamined as Notre Dame lost in one of the biggest upsets in program history, falling to what wound up being a rather average Northern Illinois team.
Week 3: Notre Dame 66, Purdue 7
Notre Dame responded to the massive Northern Illinois upset by taking the short road trip to Purdue and sending the Boilermakers into the sun. The Irish outrushed Purdue 362-38 in a game that somehow wasn't as close as the final score indicated.
Week 4: Notre Dame 28, Miami (Ohio) 3
After a very slow start, Notre Dame finally got on the board with just over three minutes to play in the first half. The Irish ran off 28-straight points to move to 3-1 while Riley Leonard ran for 154 yards and two scores.
Week 5: Notre Dame 31, Louisville 24
Despite fumbling away the opening kickoff and falling behind 7-0 early, Notre Dame erupted for three touchdowns by the end of the first quarter and dominated special teams the rest of the way. The Irish picked off one pass and forced two Louisville fumbles in the game it controlled for almost its entirety despite the one-possession final score.
Week 7: Notre Dame 49, Stanford 7
Notre Dame didn't start particularly fast against Stanford, falling behind 7-0 early but big plays were the story of the day for the Irish. Riley Leonard threw three touchdown passes while Notre Dame rushed for nearly 250-yards and four touchdowns in the blowout victory.
Week 8: Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13
Notre Dame's defense was lights out, allowing just 2.2 yards per Georgia Tech rush attempt on a day that wasn't overly impressive by the Irish offense. Three forced turnovers though, including a pick-six by Adon Shuler, helped move the Irish to 6-1.
Week 9: Notre Dame 51, Navy 14
A few national pundits acted like it didn't happen after the game but were happy to pick Navy in an upset before kickoff. The defense forced six turnovers, and offense did whatever it wanted on the day, totaling 466 yards and having six different players score touchdowns in the rout.
Week 11: Notre Dame 52, Florida State 3
Fresh off its second bye week, Notre Dame dominated every part of the game against a lowly Florida State outfit, handing the Seminoles their worst regular season loss in program history. On a night the offense put up 52 points, the defense allowed just 3.4 yards per pass attempt and picked off a pair of Seminoles passes.
Week 12: Notre Dame 35, Virginia 14
Notre Dame recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff, scoring early and dominating all afternoon. It was the first of five turnovers the Irish faced on a day Jeremiyah Love ran for two touchdowns in a 35-14 senior day victory.
Week 13: Notre Dame 49, Army 14
Notre Dame ran the ball at will against what was an undefeated Army team, totaling 275 rushing yards and 9.8 yards per carry in the blowout victory. Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price both ran for two scores in the blowout win.
Week 14: Notre Dame 49, USC 35
Notre Dame used a pair of late pick-sixes to finish the regular season 11-1 in a victory at rival USC. Christian Gray returned a would-be game-tying touchdown pass attempt 99-yards to cool the Trojans late threat and clinch a home College Football Playoff game.
College Football Playoff First Round: Notre Dame 27, Indiana 17
Xavier Watts intercepted an early pass and Jeremiyah Love immediately pulled off a 98-yard touchdown dash to give the Irish an early lead in a game they wound up dominating before a couple of late scores made the final score closer than the actual play of the game.
College Football Playoff, Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame 23, Georgia 10
Notre Dame scored 10 points in 13 seconds just before halftime to take a 13-3 lead over Georgia, then returned the second half kickoff for a touchdown to extend the lead to 20-3. In the seeming blink of an eye Notre Dame went from losing the biggest games of the year to the biggest named opponents to knocking off what has been the recent standard nationally in the sport.
College Football Playoff, Orange Bowl: Notre Dame 27, Penn State 24
Despite being outplayed almost the entire first half, Notre Dame rallied behind backup quarterback Steve Angeli to cut the Penn State lead to 10-3 at halftime. A rejuvenated Notre Dame team came out able to run the ball in the second half and outduel Penn State in a classic that required all three phases of the game. A true team victory sent Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame to its first national championship appearance since the 2012 season.