Irish Breakdown

How Notre Dame Clinched a Spot in the National Championship Game

A look back at Notre Dame's memorable run to the National Championship Game

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) calls a play in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) calls a play in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

After an off-season of injury drama that included starting quarterback Riley Leonard missing almost all of spring camp and starting left tackle Charles Jagusah going down early in fall camp.

Here we are, 15 games later, waiting for the 16th and final of the year to start.

At the start of the year expectations were high for Notre Dame but even me, the most optimistic Notre Dame follower you'll find, didn't have this in the cards. Back in August when I predicted the season, I had Notre Dame going 11-1 in the regular season and playing Ohio State in the postseason, but not in the National Championship.

You can't tell Notre Dame's story without quickly getting to those injuries that have only piled up as the year has gone on. Before kickoff against the Buckeyes, one final quick look back at how Notre Dame made it to the National Championship Game.

Week 1: Notre Dame 23, Texas A&M 13

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love breaks a big one against Texas A&
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Notre Dame held Texas A&M to just 246 yards on the night as Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love both broke long second half touchdown runs to start the Irish 1-0.

Week 2: Northern Illinois 16, Notre Dame 14

Northern Illinois celebrates upsetting Notre Dame in September
Northern Illinois linebacker Jaden Dolphin kisses his girlfriend Ruby Mendez Toomey after winning a NCAA college football game 16-14 against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend. / Michael Clubb / USA TODAY NETWORK

A week after a massive Week 1 win, everything had to be reexamined as Notre Dame lost in one of the biggest upsets in program history, falling to what wound up being a rather average Northern Illinois team.

Week 3: Notre Dame 66, Purdue 7

Notre Dame celebrates one of many touchdowns against Purdue in a Week 3 blowou
Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Cooper Flanagan (87) and tight end Kevin Bauman (84) celebrate in front of Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) after a Notre Dame Fighting Irish touchdown Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Notre Dame Fighting Irish won 66-7. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame responded to the massive Northern Illinois upset by taking the short road trip to Purdue and sending the Boilermakers into the sun. The Irish outrushed Purdue 362-38 in a game that somehow wasn't as close as the final score indicated.

Week 4: Notre Dame 28, Miami (Ohio) 3

Riley Leonard breaks a long run for Notre Dame against Miami (Ohio
Sep 21, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Miami Redhawks at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

After a very slow start, Notre Dame finally got on the board with just over three minutes to play in the first half. The Irish ran off 28-straight points to move to 3-1 while Riley Leonard ran for 154 yards and two scores.

Week 5: Notre Dame 31, Louisville 24

Jeremiyah Love runs for a touchdown against Louisvill
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks free from a tackle on his way to score a touchdown during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite fumbling away the opening kickoff and falling behind 7-0 early, Notre Dame erupted for three touchdowns by the end of the first quarter and dominated special teams the rest of the way. The Irish picked off one pass and forced two Louisville fumbles in the game it controlled for almost its entirety despite the one-possession final score.

Week 7: Notre Dame 49, Stanford 7

Notre Dame celebrates a touchdown in a blowout victory over Stanfor
Notre Dame running back Aneyas Williams (20) gets hoisted in the air after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame didn't start particularly fast against Stanford, falling behind 7-0 early but big plays were the story of the day for the Irish. Riley Leonard threw three touchdown passes while Notre Dame rushed for nearly 250-yards and four touchdowns in the blowout victory.

Week 8: Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13

Notre Dame's defense slows Georgia Tech to the tune of a 31-13 victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Rod Heard II (2) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Notre Dame's defense was lights out, allowing just 2.2 yards per Georgia Tech rush attempt on a day that wasn't overly impressive by the Irish offense. Three forced turnovers though, including a pick-six by Adon Shuler, helped move the Irish to 6-1.

Week 9: Notre Dame 51, Navy 14

Notre Dame runs the ball against Navy in 2024 victor
Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kedren Young (21) carries the ball after the game Navy Midshipmen safety Rayuan Lane III (18) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A few national pundits acted like it didn't happen after the game but were happy to pick Navy in an upset before kickoff. The defense forced six turnovers, and offense did whatever it wanted on the day, totaling 466 yards and having six different players score touchdowns in the rout.

Week 11: Notre Dame 52, Florida State 3

Notre Dame safety Luke Talich returns an interception for a touchdown against Florida Stat
Notre Dame safety Luke Talich (28) runs into the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting a pass during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fresh off its second bye week, Notre Dame dominated every part of the game against a lowly Florida State outfit, handing the Seminoles their worst regular season loss in program history. On a night the offense put up 52 points, the defense allowed just 3.4 yards per pass attempt and picked off a pair of Seminoles passes.

Week 12: Notre Dame 35, Virginia 14

Notre Dame celebrates a Xavier Watts interception against Virgini
Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates getting an interception during a NCAA college football game against Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff, scoring early and dominating all afternoon. It was the first of five turnovers the Irish faced on a day Jeremiyah Love ran for two touchdowns in a 35-14 senior day victory.

Week 13: Notre Dame 49, Army 14

Notre Dame celebrates another touchdown against Arm
Nov 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Aneyas Williams (20) celebrates a rushing touchdown with tight end Kevin Bauman (84) during the second half against the Army Black Knights at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Notre Dame ran the ball at will against what was an undefeated Army team, totaling 275 rushing yards and 9.8 yards per carry in the blowout victory. Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price both ran for two scores in the blowout win.

Week 14: Notre Dame 49, USC 35

Christian Gray makes the play of the year, intercepting a USC pass and returning it for a touchdow
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Notre Dame used a pair of late pick-sixes to finish the regular season 11-1 in a victory at rival USC. Christian Gray returned a would-be game-tying touchdown pass attempt 99-yards to cool the Trojans late threat and clinch a home College Football Playoff game.

College Football Playoff First Round: Notre Dame 27, Indiana 17

Jeremiyah Love runs for a touchdown against Indian
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) scores a touchdown while being chased by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the first half of a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Xavier Watts intercepted an early pass and Jeremiyah Love immediately pulled off a 98-yard touchdown dash to give the Irish an early lead in a game they wound up dominating before a couple of late scores made the final score closer than the actual play of the game.

College Football Playoff, Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame 23, Georgia 10

Notre Dame's Jayden Harrison celebrates a kickoff return for a touchdown against Georgia in the Sugar Bow
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jayden Harrison (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Notre Dame scored 10 points in 13 seconds just before halftime to take a 13-3 lead over Georgia, then returned the second half kickoff for a touchdown to extend the lead to 20-3. In the seeming blink of an eye Notre Dame went from losing the biggest games of the year to the biggest named opponents to knocking off what has been the recent standard nationally in the sport.

College Football Playoff, Orange Bowl: Notre Dame 27, Penn State 24

Notre Dame celebrates beating Penn State in the Orange Bow
Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrate drafting the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Despite being outplayed almost the entire first half, Notre Dame rallied behind backup quarterback Steve Angeli to cut the Penn State lead to 10-3 at halftime. A rejuvenated Notre Dame team came out able to run the ball in the second half and outduel Penn State in a classic that required all three phases of the game. A true team victory sent Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame to its first national championship appearance since the 2012 season.

More From Notre Dame on SI

Bold Predictions for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State National Championship Game

Notre Dame's Realistic Path to Victory Against Ohio State

All-Time Notre Dame Rival Considers Himself a Fan of Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame's Updated Injury Report for National Championship vs. Ohio State

Urban Meyer Makes Bold National Championship Pick for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football