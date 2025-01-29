Breaking: Notre Dame Appoints New Defensive Coordinator Amid Staff Changes
It's been a week since Al Golden made it known that he was leaving his post as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator to take the same job with the Cincinnati Bengals.
And now we have a report of who the next Notre Dame defensive coordinator will be.
Pete Sampson of The Athletic had the original report that former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash had emerged as a frontrunner for the position and now Pete Thamel of ESPN has the news that Ash will indeed be the guy.
Thamel went on to point out that Ash's recent time in the NFL was appealing to Notre Dame.
Ash spent the last four years between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders in different roles. He's also spent time as the defensive coordinator of Ohio State, Wisconsin, Texas, and Arkansas during his time in power conferences.
What Happens with Notre Dame Defensive Backs Coach Mike Mickens?
When Golden was first rumored to be a candidate for the Bengals opening, much of the thought among Notre Dame fans was that defensive backs coach Mike Mickens would be promoted up the chain and take over the defensive coordinator role.
That turns out not to be the case, but multiple reports have Mickens still being in the running for a co-defensive coordinator type role.
Whether or not that ends up happening I do not know but On3's Pete Nakos is reporting the expectation is for Mickens to remain on the staff.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take
Before you look at Ash's record as head coach at Rutgers, look past it and realize he's accomplished a lot in several big time college football places as a coordinator. It might not be a splash hire, but it certainly appears to be a solid one.
It allows Mike Mickens to stay on staff and get more grooming for the next step in his career that would almost certainly be a defensive coordinator role.
I have trouble believing a whole lot philosophically changes with Notre Dame's defense. Maybe Ash isn't quite as aggressive and blitz happy as Golden's was, but this clearly isn't going to be some major overhaul after the success the Irish defense has had in Marcus Freeman's three years as head coach.