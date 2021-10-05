Opponent First Glance: Virginia Tech Hokies

We take a first glance look at Notre Dame's next opponent, the Virginia Tech Hokies

Fresh off a disappointing loss to Cincinnati last weekend, the Irish must travel to Blacksburg, Virginia, for a Saturday night matchup with Virginia Tech. The Hokies leapt into the Top 25 after a week 1 upset of North Carolina, but since then only have two sluggish victories over Middle Tennessee and Richmond to go with a tough loss to West Virginia.

The temperature of head coach Justin Fuente’s seat is getting warmer as those Hokie glory years under Frank Beamer feel further and further away, so a victory over Notre Dame would go a long way toward showing Hokie Nation that the program is heading in the right direction.

This is a “put up or shut up” game for Notre Dame. With playoff hopes diminished, no conference championship to play for, and questions circling about the direction of the program after the loss to Cincinnati, this game will set the tone for the rest of the season. Lane Stadium will be loud, and “Enter Sandman” will be rocking – does this Irish team have the leadership and mental toughness to pull this one out on the road?

Game Date: Saturday, October 9th

Start Time: 7:30 PM ET

Network: ACCN

Line: Notre Dame -1, O/U 47

We kick off our deep dive into the Hokies with a first glance look at the coaching staff, results, and statistical leaders.

HEAD COACH – Justin Fuente, 6th season

Virginia Tech Record: 41-27

Overall Record: 67-50 (Fuente took over at Virginia Tech after 4 seasons at Memphis)

Offensive Coordinator: Brad Cornelsen, 6th season

Defensive Coordinator: Justin Hamilton, 2nd season

2021 RESULTS (3-1)

North Carolina – Won 17-10

Middle Tennessee – Won 35-14

at West Virginia – Lost 27-21

Richmond – Won 21-10

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Rushing: RB Jalen Holston – 37 att., 159 yards, 4.3 YPC, 1 TD; RB Raheem Blackshear – 38 att., 144 yards, 3.8 YPC, 3 TD; QB Braxton Burmeister – 44 att., 140 yards, 3.2 YPC, 1 TD

Passing: QB Braxton Burmeister – 62 com., 101 att., 61.4%, 746 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT, 137.79 rating

Receiving: WR Tre Turner – 16 rec., 250 yards, 15.6 YPC, 1 TD; WR Tayvion Robinson – 14 rec., 166 yards, 11.9 YPC, 2 TD; RB Raheem Blackshear – 10 rec., 122 yards, 12.2 YPC, 0 TD; WR Kaleb Smith – 10 rec., 93 yards, 9.3 YPC, 0 TD; TE Drake Deluliis – 3 rec., 51 yards, 17.0 YPC, 0 TD; TE James Mitchell – 5 rec., 42 yards, 8.4 YPC, 1 TD; RB Jalen Holston – 4 rec., 32 yards, 8.0 YPC, 1 TD

Tackles: LB Alan Tisdale – 33; LB Dax Hollifield – 30; DB Nasir Peoples – 27; DB Jermaine Waller – 21; DB Chamarri Conner – 21; S Tae Daley – 14; DL TyJuan Garbutt – 13; DL Jordan Williams – 13; DL Norell Pollard – 11; DL Amare Barno – 10

Tackles for Loss: LB Dax Hollifield – 4.5; DL TyJuan Garbutt – 4.5; DB Chamarri Conner – 3.5; DL Amare Barno – 3.5; LB Keshon Artis – 2.0

Sacks: LB Dax Hollifield – 3.0; DL TyJuan Garbutt – 3.0; DL Amare Barno – 1.5; DL Mario Kendricks – 1.0; DB Chamarri Conner – 1.0; LB Keshon Artis – 1.0; DB Ny’Quee Hawkins – 1.0; LB Alan Tisdale – 1.0; DL Jordan Williams – 0.5

Interceptions: DB Jermaine Waller – 3; DB Chamarri Conner – 1; LB Dax Hollifield – 1

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter