Notre Dame Overpowers Georgia: Key Stats That Defined Sugar Bowl

Notre Dame controlled Georgia in a big way to win the Sugar Bowl

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) celebrates with fans in the stands after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome.
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) celebrates with fans in the stands after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Notre Dame football recorded its biggest program win in over 30 years Thursday by defeating SEC champion Georgia 23-10 in the Sugar Bowl.

The win was Notre Dame's first in a New Year's Six bowl since defeating Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl on New Years Day 1994. The win was arguably the most important Notre Dame has had since beating No. 1 Florida State in November of 1993.

Forget about the history for a minute though and think just about Thursday evening in New Orleans and just how much Notre Dame controlled Georgia. Below are five numbers that speak more to that.

Notre Dame vs. Georgia: 10 First Half Rush Yards Allowed

Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser makes a tackle against Georgia in the Sugar Bow
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (24) during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

One concern Notre Dame fans had going into the Sugar Bowl was how Notre Dame's run defense would hold up against Georgia, especially with the loss of Rylie Mills. The Irish rose to the occassion, holding the Bulldogs running game in check. Georgia mustered just 10 rushing yards on 19 attempts in the first half, which set the tone for the night. Georgia put up only 62 rushing yards by the end of the evening.

Notre Dame vs. Georgia: 17 Points in 54 Seconds

Beaux Collins catches a touchdown pass for Notre Dame against Georgi
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Beaux Collins (5) scores a touch down during the second quarter against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Although the Notre Dame defense was in control almost entirely from jump, the Fighting Irish were still tied with Georgia 3-3 late in the first half.

Mitch Jeter then drilled a 48-yard field goal 39 seconds before halftime before a forced fumble set up a Riley Leonard touchdown pass to Beaux Collins to close the half.

Jayden Harrison then returned the opening kickoff of the second half 98-yards for a touchdown to push the lead to 20-3. 54 seconds of game play and the score went from 3-3 to 20-3 in Notre Dame's favor.

Notre Dame vs. Georgia: 80 Riley Leonard Rush Yards

Notre Dame's offense struggled mightily on Thursday, but one player shined brighter than any other. Riley Leonard's 90 passing yards were hardly impressive, but his 80 rushing yards were among the most important 80 yards of the game.

Riley Leonard didn't carry the ball until the second quarter, but his first two touches combined for 37 yards in a drive that got Notre Dame on the scoreboard.

His third-and-seven run to extend the drive and help kill clock with just under six minutes left will be talked about for ages in South Bend.

Notre Dame vs. Georgia: 2-15 on Third and Fourth Down for Bulldogs

Notre Dame celebrates a stop against Georgi
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Donovan Hinish (41) celebrates after a play against Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Notre Dame's defense was in total control for almost the entirety of Thursday's Sugar Bowl. How much control exactly?

Georgia could almost never get things going and in the rare times they did, weren't able to maintain it.

Nothing speaks to this more than Notre Dame holding Georgia to just 2 of 12 on third down and 0 for 3 on fourth down.

Notre Dame was just 4-14 on money down but when you consider that is twice as many conversions as Georgia made on it, the difference is huge.

Notre Dame vs. Georgia: 2 Turnovers

Notre Dame forces a fumble against Georgia in the 2025 Sugar Bow
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) fumbles the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Adon Shuler (8) tackles during the first quarter during the first half at Caesars Superdome. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

What kept Georgia from putting points on the scoreboard in the first quarter as it was driving down field on Notre Dame?

A forced fumble recovered by Notre Dame.

What led to the momentum swing just before halftime?

A forced fumble recovered by Notre Dame.

As has been the story nearly all year, Notre Dame won the turnover battle and won the game.

Nick Shepkowski
