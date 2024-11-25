Notre Dame Is Peaking at the Perfect Time: What It Means for College Football Playoff Hopes
Notre Dame seems to be on cruise control
Notre Dame is playing its best football of the year at the most important time on the calendar. While many other teams suffered playoff-ending defeats Saturday evening, the Irish just kept on rolling without skipping a beat.
This team is now playing with a palpable confidence, winners of nine games in a row. It feels different. It carries itself differently. There's a swag that's being backed up on the field.
Marcus Freeman has been talking about his team playing with violence. And boy did they in this one. The Irish defense specifically has found another level. They are relentless. Whether it be first stringers, second or third, it doesn't matter. They play hard-nosed football for four quarters each week.
This group plays high-level football so consistently, even Frank Leahy himself would approve.
Notre Dame's singular focus need to be on LA
There will be chatter all week locally and nationally about what could be. What team might Notre Dame match up with in the latest CFP bracket? What are the odds the game is a home game in South Bend? Everyone associated with the Irish program knows getting wrapped up in these conversations is the ultimate trap.
Notre Dame has a chance to make history against USC in LA next Saturday. It can afford not to look ahead at what could be or may be. This is Notre Dame vs USC with everything on the line for the Irish. The stakes don't get any higher. And I expect the Irish to be locked in and fully prepared for the moment.
