Notre Dame Recruiting: 247Sports’ Tom Loy on Projected Finish for 2025 Class
In the first two installments of this series, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Tom Loy provided in-depth analysis of the current Notre Dame recruiting class. Given his background covering Fighting Irish athletics, it’s been insightful to hear his perspective on the potential of this class.
Tom Loy Breaks Down Notre Dame's 2025 Defensive Recruits
Tom Loy Breaks Down Notre Dame's 2025 Offensive Recruits
As it stands, Notre Dame is building a solid class for 2025. However, several key recruits remain on the board. A strong finish to the season, particularly with a berth in the inaugural 12-team playoff, could significantly enhance their chances of securing these high-profile prospects.
Following the second bye week, the Irish are poised to host a major recruiting weekend when they face rival Florida State. This matchup could mark the beginning of an exciting finish to the class.
While Loy didn’t delve deeply into predictions for the final additions to the 2025 class, he did break down many of the remaining targets and offered realistic expectations for each player discussed.
Jalen Wiggins - Defensive Line (Florida Commit)
Notre Dame has long been viewed as a darkhorse for the Tallahassee native and Gators commit, but it has been a waiting game to see if they could get him on campus for a visit. That changes next week, as the Irish are set to host Wiggins for the Florida State game.
Wiggins would be a major coup for Notre Dame. He is a four-star recruit across all major recruiting platforms, with ESPN ranking him as high as No. 68 nationally, while On3 places him in the Top 100 at No. 95.
Tom's Thoughts: "Flipping a guy like Jalen Wiggins, a Top247 defensive lineman, from Florida would be ideal. However, that isn’t going to be easy by any stretch. Getting him on campus for the Florida State game is a win."
The Irish coaching staff has their work cut out for him, but they will get their crack at the consensus four-star soon.
Two Uncommitted Linebackers
IMG Academy four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and J Serra Catholic four-star linebacker Madden Faraimo are both long-time targets for Notre Dame. Owusu-Boateng is the brother of former Irish standout Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, while Faraimo comes from a Southern California Catholic school football conference that Notre Dame actively recruits from.
Faraimo also draws comparisons to current star freshman linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, which certainly benefits Notre Dame given their similar backgrounds, play styles, and shared high school football conference.
Don't be shocked if Notre Dame pulls off the sweep here and Loy echoes those sentiments:
"Notre Dame would love to pair Top247 linebackers Madden Faraimo and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng. In all seriousness, it wouldn’t shock me if they both eventually picked the Fighting Irish."
Owusu-Boateng has garnered a wide range of recruiting evaluations. Rivals ranks him as a five-star prospect at No. 19 nationally, while ESPN places him at No. 80. Recently, 247Sports moved him down to No. 158, and On3 does not include him in their On300 but still designates him as a four-star. Regardless, he is an exceptional athlete.
Faraimo’s evaluations are more consistent, with three outlets ranking him between No. 57 and No. 93 nationally. On3 is the only outlet to place him outside the top 100, ranking him at No. 130.
Offensive Skill Position Targets
The Irish are actively seeking more offensive weapons for the class of 2025. They have been pursuing several receivers and are still in the mix for more, including a new name that has recently emerged. The coaching staff is also considering adding a second tight end and running back to the class.
Three-star wide receiver and Arizona commit Isaiah Mizell recently visited Notre Dame for a game. Four-star Michigan tight end commit Andrew Olesh is scheduled to be on campus next week, and four-star LSU wide receiver commit Derek Meadows could also attend that game, along with four-star Oklahoma wide receiver commit Emmanuel Choice.
Loy offered his thoughts on a variety of the remaining targets.
On Mizell: "The staff is still recruiting Arizona three-star receiver commit Isaiah Mizell. I would really like that pickup for the Irish, but he has made it clear to the Wildcats that he is sticking with his pledge. I wouldn’t say this one is over though, not by any stretch."
On Choice: "Notre Dame has offered and conversations have gone well. A visit in the works for the Florida State game, but plans aren't locked in. Get him on campus and a flip is possible. Until then, he's simply a name they are talking to."
On Olesh: "Notre Dame is making a run at Michigan tight end commit Andrew Olesh. The staff believes they have an opporunity there and they can make a move. He's been receptive. Some ties to UM which could make it tough, but they have a shot."
Don’t read too much into the lack of a comment on Meadows. The Irish were heavily involved in his recruitment before he committed to LSU. If he visits campus for the Florida State game, that would be a significant development. Regarding running back recruiting, the Irish staff has kept information under wraps. Until there is progress with a specific recruit, there’s no point in discussing potential names.