Notre Dame Stadium To Be At Full Capacity In 2021

Notre Dame announced it will be at full capacity for the 2021 season

The University of Notre Dame announced today that home football games during the 2021 season will be at full capacity.

“We can’t wait to welcome the Notre Dame family back to campus next season,” University vice president and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. “Between now and the start of the football season, we will continue to closely monitor conditions throughout the nation, in St. Joseph County and on campus, and based on that information will decide what protocols and procedures will be employed to ensure the safety of all attendees. In light of the policies Notre Dame has already adopted requiring all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated before returning to campus for the 2021-22 school year, we encourage that everyone attending a game this fall be vaccinated.”

“In addition to a full capacity crowd, we are optimistic that conditions will allow us to resume outdoor game-day traditions, such as tailgating, football player walk, Midnight Drummers Circle and Football Fridays at the Eck,” Swarbrick added.

2021 SCHEDULE (2020 record in parenthesis)

Sep. 5 - at Florida State Seminoles (3-6)

Sep. 11 - Toledo Rockets (4-2)

Sep. 18 - Purdue Boilermakers (2-4)

Sep. 25 - vs. Wisconsin Badgers (4-3) - Soldier Field, Chicago

Oct. 2 - Cincinnati Bearcats (9-1)

Oct. 9 - at Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6)

Oct. 16 - Bye week

Oct. 23 - USC Trojans (5-1)

Oct. 30 - North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4)

Nov. 6 - Navy Midshipmen (3-7)

Nov. 13 - at Virginia Cavaliers (5-5)

Nov. 20 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-7)

Nov. 27 - at Stanford Cardinal (4-2)

