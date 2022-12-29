This is one of the most fitting bowl games ever, as the Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) square off in the Orange Bowl against the Clemson Tigers (11-2). It's two teams that rock orange playing in the Orange Bowl in a battle of Top 10 teams.

Just a great storyline, but also an important game for both squads.

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

When: December 30th - 8:00 PM ET

Network: ESPN

Spread: Clemson -4.5

IB has broken down the game and now it's time for us to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Clemson 37, Tennessee 27

Both teams will come into this game with different quarterbacks than we saw most of the season, but that will play to Clemson's advantage much more than Tennessee's. The loss of Hendon Hooker is devastating for the Vols, and they looked like a completely different team in the season-ending win over Vanderbilt than they did all season. The win was impressive, no doubt, but Tennessee won't be able to run over Clemson like it did Vanderbilt, and it will need Joe Milton to take advantage of a poor Clemson secondary without his top two weapons - Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman.

Cade Klubnik stepping into the starting quarterback role for Clemson could very well be an upgrade for the Tigers, and he'll have all his top weapons available to him. Klubnik went 20-24 for 279 yards and a touchdown coming off the bench in the ACC title game against North Carolina, and he added 30 rushing yards and a score, and a 19-yard reception to boot. I think the Klubnik era begins in impression fashion against a Tennessee defense that struggled much of the season.

Clemson will be without some of its top defenders, but there is plenty of front seven talent remaining in this game. Tennessee will be able to make this a close game, but it wouldn't shock me if the Tigers ran away with this a bit. Despite that being a possibility, I still think this game will ultimately be a tough contest.

Prediction: Clemson 28, Tennessee 27

One of the more interesting matchups of the day right here, minus ND of course. This one features two backup QBs, one due to injury and one due to transfer. It is a wash for the most part in that regard and not because I think Joe Milton is better than Cade Klubnik, at least from an experience standpoint. So if the QB battle is a wash then how do we look at this game? I look at the defense as well as the coaching. Josh Heupel is a good coach and is someone that people should have their eyes on moving forward but Dabo Swinney is already there. I trust him as well as the Clemson defense to win the day here.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Clemson 28, Tennessee 24

Tennessee has had a lot of success this season offensively and with that, there are several of their talented wide receivers who are opted out of this game. That could make the offensive output look a lot differently.

On the Clemson side of things, it has been very up and down this season. They have all their players ready to go because of that. Look for them to squeak out a close one.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Clemson 27, Tennessee 23

The Vols amazing season came to a sudden halt with a devastating road loss to South Carolina and the injury to quarterback Hendon Hooker, while the Cade Klubnik era was successfully launched at the ACC Championship game. The Tigers’ CFP hopes were also dashed by a late season loss to the Gamecocks at home, so the share disappointments with the Vols. Joe Milton should have enough to challenge the Clemson secondary, but Klubnik against the fifth worst pass defense and Will Shipley should be able to control the ball against and limit the offensive opportunities for Josh Heupel’s offense.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Tennessee 34, Clemson 30

Dabo Swinney has won 10 of his last 14 bowl games, with two of the losses in national championship games and two in the semifinals. The game would pack more punch if Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker could play, but it might be too early for Cade Klubnik to have his breakout.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Clemson 21, Tennessee 16

A starting lineup comprised only of Clemson and Tennessee players who are not playing in this game (whether due to opt outs, transfers, or injuries) would win a lot of games, and these absences take some of the luster off of what on paper should be one of the best matchups of the bowl season. Clemson's Cade Klubnik made his first career start in the ACC Championship where he went 20-24 for 279 yards and a TD, while Michigan transfer Joe Milton gets the nod for the Volunteers.

Given the offensive talent that both QBs are missing, I expect this to be a tight, low scoring affair. Ultimately, Clemson will pull this out due in large part to the fact that RB Will Shipley will be the best player on the field. Shipley had 3 games with 20 or more carries this season, with all 3 being close Tiger wins over Wake Forest, Florida State, and Syracuse. I expect Dabo Swinney's game plan to involve getting the ball to #1 as frequently as possible, chewing clock and taking pressure off his young QB.

