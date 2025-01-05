Paul Finebaum Shares His Orange Bowl Pick for Notre Dame vs. Penn State
Notre Dame is one of four teams remaining in the College Football Playoff and takes on Penn State in the Orange Bowl with a national championship trip on the line.
Can the Irish end their 36-year national championship drought?
The talent is there but a truly elite opponent in Penn State stands in front of Notre Dame making a trip to the game on January 20.
Paul Finebaum Makes Notre Dame-Penn State Prediction
ESPN voice Paul Finebaum is notorious for backing the SEC, but in this Orange Bowl matchup doesn't have a team from that conference to pick between, seeing as Notre Dame knocked out Georgia.
So who does Finebaum have winning the showdown and heading to Atlanta?
“Today, I would take Notre Dame and Ohio State,” Paul Finebaum said. “Because they’ve been the most impressive. I just can’t get excited about Penn State beating SMU at home and Boise State.”
Finebaum then went further on why he thinks Notre Dame wins.
“I was guilty too of looking past. I knew they were a hot team,” Finebaum said. “But Arizona State and Boise State are not the same teams. To me, the idea that Penn State could make it to the semifinals of this thing really not having played anyone yet is the main reason why I like Notre Dame. I’m still not a believer in Indiana but they looked very good in that victory, and they looked even better against what I believe is a quality team in Georgia.”