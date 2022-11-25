Staff Predictions: South Carolina Gamecocks at #8 Clemson Tigers

The in-state matchup between No. 8 Clemson and South Carolina holds a great deal more intrigue after what transpired over the last week.

South Carolina is coming off a shocking 63-38 beat down of then 5th-ranked Tennessee. Clemson is dealing with a great deal of disrespect from the College Football Playoff committee.

The Gamecocks are looking to end the second year of the Shane Beamer off with back-to-back huge upsets, while the Tigers are looking to show the College Football world they are a playoff caliber football team.

Where: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, S.C.)

When: 12:00 PM ET

Network: ABC

Line: Clemson -14.5, O/U 52

IB has broken down the game and now it's time to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Clemson 37, South Carolina 10

South Carolina looked great last weekend during its upset of Tennessee. Every time the Volunteers made a run the Gamecocks immediately answered. Beamer is building something down there, but this is a really bad matchup for the other USC.

Tennessee could not get any pressure on quarterback Spencer Rattler, and he shredded what has been a solid but unspectacular Volunteer defense. Clemson is vulnerable to a good pass attack, but that's only if you can protect the quarterback, and I don't see that happening.

Clemson is coming off a 40-10 win over Miami, and the Tigers held the U to just 98 yards of offense, and they've racked up nine sacks in the two games since losing to Notre Dame. South Carolina hasn't been a strong pass pro team for much of the season, and that will play a big role in this matchup.

I'm still shocked the committee has Clemson ranked 8th despite being 10-1 and having two wins over current Top 25 teams. That's the same number as Alabama, but the Tigers only have one loss and the Tide have two. No one uses perceived disrespect to fire up his team better than Dabo Swinney, and that's going to end up hurting the Gamecocks, who are going to get rolled in this game.

Prediction: Clemson 28, South Carolina 24

Clemson is starting to make their case for the CFP. They are going to need some help and there will be no bigger fans of the Irish this week than Tiger fans. South Carolina has had a few flashes this year like their thrashing of Tennessee last week. I think the Tigers are a better coached team than the Vols and they will be ready to host the Gamecocks this weekend with their postseason future on the line. Dabo has been here before. The Vols coaching staff has not. That will be the difference here. South Carolina is trying to play spoiler. Is that enough? I do not think so.

RYAN ROBERTS, RECRUITING DIRECTOR

Prediction: Clemson 38, South Carolina 28

South Carolina is riding high off of their massive victory over Tennessee last week. Quarterback Spencer Rattler put together arguably his best game of his career last week, and it’s hard to bet on a repeat performance.

Clemson’s defense is a completely different animal compared to the Volunteer defense last weekend. It’ll just be a different type of football game from last week. It can be tough sledding against that Clemson front seven.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Clemson 34, South Carolina 30

What in the world got into quarterback Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks against Tennessee? Head coach Shane Beamer will try to box that energy up and take it to Clemson on Saturday. Rattler seems to be in a rhythm and that could spell trouble for the Tigers secondary, but the Gamecocks defense will be the most important unit. Their ability to stop the run, create turnovers and position the Gamecocks offense for short fields can make this one a barnburner.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Clemson 38, South Carolina 17

South Carolina pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season with a stunning 63-38 victory over then 5th-ranked Tennessee last weekend. It was a perfect night in Columbia, Williams-Brice Stadium was rocking, quarterback Spencer Rattler played the game of his life, and rumors of a fractured Tennessee locker room continue to swirl. However, a trip to Death Valley will bring the Gamecocks crashing back to reality.

Since getting manhandled by Notre Dame, Clemson has rebounded with impressive victories over Louisville and Miami, holding the Hurricanes to just 98 total yards last weekend. A talented Clemson defensive line will bring pressure against Rattler all day. The impressive South Carolina performance against Tennessee shouldn't mask the fact that the Gamecocks have struggled to protect Rattler and take care of the football all season, ranking 9th in the SEC in sacks allowed and 13th in turnover margin at -6. Clemson will control the line of scrimmage, pound Will Shipley against the SEC's 13th ranked rushing defense, and stay alive for a CFP berth.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 42-14

Vince - 38-18

Ryan - 38-18

Shaun - 34-22

Sean - 34-22

Andrew - 34-22

