Sugar Bowl Update: Notre Dame and Georgia Players Sheltered in Place
As the story continues to develop after an attack overnight in New Orleans left 10 dead and 35 more injured, the status of the Sugar Bowl for Wednesday night is very much up in the air.
Local media reports from the NBC television affiliate say the game will be moved 24 hours to Thursday night at the Caesar's Superdome.
While the status of the game continues to develop, the status of both the Notre Dame and Georgia football teams is coming out.
All Sugar Bowl Players Sheltering in Place
Longtime college football reporter Matt Fortuna has been in touch with officials at both Notre Dame and Georgia, and offered the following news early Wednesday afternoon.
Sugar Bowl Update: Connecting the Dots
Although the media report has not yet been confirmed as of this posting, it's very difficult to see a situation where players are sheltering in place on the afternoon of the "biggest game of their lives" taking place, and that game actually being played later that day.
Common sense would suggest one thing, but so far only WDSU has reported that the game is actually being moved.
We will continue to keep you updated here at Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated throughout the day.