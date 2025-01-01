Local News Reports Notre Dame vs. Georgia Sugar Bowl Delayed Until Thursday
After the horrific events overnight in New Orleans, local NBC news reports from the city say that the Sugar Bowl will be moved to Thursday night.
From NBC television affiliate WDSU in New Orleans is reporting that the game is being moved.
"Sources confirm to WDSU that the Sugar Bowl has been postponed to Thursday after a terror attack happened in the New Orleans French Quarter."
Official Sugar Bowl Statement on Bourbon Street Attack
“The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available," Jeff Hundley, Chief Executive Officer.
Likely Sugar Bowl Scenario
Although nothing has been made official, the most likely scenario is that assuming the report is correct, the Sugar Bowl moving to Thursday night makes the most sense.
It's not a throw-away bowl game and with it being the College Football Playoff means the game will be played and to our knowledge, there has been no discussion of moving the game's location following the events of Wednesday morning.
Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated will keep you posted on any developments to this as the day goes on.